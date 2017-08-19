The Ultimate Dublin 2018 Heatwave Bucket List

This summer is different from all the rest.
Every year we hope and pray that we'll get more than a couple of days of sun so we can get out and enjoy everything this beautiful city has to offer.
And every year, we're sorely disappointed. Our pasty arms remain pasty and we look to holidays abroad to get that lobster glow.
But not this year. This year we have a frickin' heatwave, and it's bloody magnificent.
With that in mind, we've compiled a list of all the essential things you have to do before we're back wearing rain coats to work.
1. Canal Cans
Good weather, group of friends and a bag o' cans. It really is Dublin summers at their finest.
P.S. Clean up after yourselves
2. The Happy Out Café on Bull Island
If you want a beach that's not as busy as some of the others then you should definitely check out Bull Island.
We also recommend trying the Happy Out Café's 'Argie Bargie' sandwich. It's a beaut.
3. Dublin Bay Cruises
Hop on Dublin Bay Cruises to discover some of Dublin's most beautiful villages and towns. With ticket prices starting from €22, it's a great day out for a group of friends or a workgroup.
Did we mention the bar on board??
4. Hut Bar @ The Haddington Hotel in Dun Laoghaire
If you wanna wine and dine al fresco, then you need to get yourself down to the Hut Bar at the Haddington Hotel.
Right by the water, the views are spectacular and the cocktails go down a treat in the sun.
Get their espresso martini - you won't regret it.
5. Happenings Open Air Cinema
Sit back and watch some cult classics in Merrion Square on a summer's evening, with plenty of food and drink stalls to keep you satisfied.
You can bring your own cushions and blankets, but sometimes they have inflatable chairs so make sure to get there early.
Hands down one of the best summer events in the city.
6. Ice cream from Teddy's
Is it even summer if you haven't had ice cream from Teddy's?
Look, we don't make the rules.
7. Paddleboarding
Paddleboarding has become increasingly popular in Dublin over the last couple of years, and there are a couple of different companies offering lessons at Grand Canal Dock, Dun Laoghaire and Howth.
Are you brave enough?
8. Zipit Forest Adventures
This high wire forest adventure park is great for a group of friends, family or even a workgroup.
We recommend being fairly fearless in the heights department though.
9. Howth Cliff Walk
While the Bray to Greystones cliff walk is lovely, we think the Howth Cliff walk trumps it.
Just look at those views.
10. Farmers Market @ Marlay Park
One minute you'll be just having a look and the next minute you'll have bought everything you can get your hands on.
It happens.
11. Jump off the Forty foot
Jumping off a rock into gloriously cool water in this heat - do we need to go about how necessary this is?
12. Skyline Tour @ Croke Park
This tour has some of the best views of Dublin city from the mountains to the sea.
Get your hands on tickets and some insta-worthy pictures here.
13. Sunrise Hike in the Dublin or Wicklow Mountains
You'll curse yourself when you're getting up at stupid o'clock, but the views are always worth it.
And, then you'll have the rest of the day to yourself. There are plenty of local hiking groups for beginners and the experienced.
Mornin’! 🌅 If you’re not willing to prepare the night before, pack your bag, make your lunch, get to bed early then you wont reap the reward of a magical sunrise like this. Yeah it’s not easy to get up at 4am on a Sunday to come into town to get a bus into the wild to go on a hike with a bunch of weirdos but my god is it all worth it when you witness beauty like this. Do yourself a favour and at least once this month witness a sunrise. Do it alone, or with a friend. Bring your dog or your partner. Come along with the ggwtribe. Pack a flask of hot chocolate and a blanket. Just do it! It’s the most inspiring, rejuvenating and heart warming experience you can do for your soul 😌 🙏🏽✨ #confidencetoconquer #galzgonewild #outdoorwomen #hiking #hike #hikingadventures #nature #landscapephotography #landscape #naturelovers #mountainview #stayandwander #reflection #ireland #wicklow #instaireland #ireland_gram #tourismireland
14. Soft Serve Espresso @ 3fe
It's ice cream and coffee together in a cup. What's not to love?
15. Dinner @ The Canal Boat Restaurant
What could be better than dinner on the water? Nothing, I hear you say.
And, you're right.
16. Brunch @ Coppinger Row
Brunch is a weekend staple all year around but you can dine al fresco at this D2 eatery.
17. Open Air Gallery @ St Stephen's Green
For three days every month, local artists transform the railings of St. Stephen's Green with their artwork.
You can catch the next exhibition on the 20th, 21st and 22nd of July.
Next Friday sees the first outdoor art show of the year on the railings of St. Stephen's Green, Dublin. Getting prepared for it got me thinking about all the shows there over the years, in all weathers, and all the various paintings that I have had on show there. I went digging for old photos just for a look back - when I put them oldest to most recent order it's really interesting to see the changes over the years!
18. Botanic Gardens
If you want to get away from the hectic energy of the city, take a trip to the Gardens and basque in its tranquillity.
19. Picnic @ Phoenix Park
Chill out with some deer and Miggeldy Higgins, it's a win-win situation.
Finally got out for a sunset after work yesterday 😀 Seriously how perfect is the weather in Ireland the last few weeks? I wish I didnt have to work and had the chance to enjoy it more 😂 . . . #sun #sunset #park #phoenixpark #deer #animal #animalphotography #Dublin #Ireland #lovindublin #lovinireland #igdublin #discoverireland #discoverdublin #dublintopphoto #bvsquad #photography #colours #color #explore #adventure #travel #travelling #backpacking #trip #holiday #vacation #nature #landmark
20. Watch the sunset on the terrace @ Angelina's
Right on the canal so you know it's gonna be memorable.
Head into the autumn choc full of memories that will probably start with, "it was the best summer in years..."
Header pic: Joey_the_Goat,Lauzbutler82, aoifer89 and niamhbreeen
