The Ultimate Dublin 2018 Heatwave Bucket List

This summer is different from all the rest.

Every year we hope and pray that we'll get more than a couple of days of sun so we can get out and enjoy everything this beautiful city has to offer.

And every year, we're sorely disappointed. Our pasty arms remain pasty and we look to holidays abroad to get that lobster glow.

But not this year. This year we have a frickin' heatwave, and it's bloody magnificent.

With that in mind, we've compiled a list of all the essential things you have to do before we're back wearing rain coats to work.

1. Canal Cans

Good weather, group of friends and a bag o' cans. It really is Dublin summers at their finest.

P.S. Clean up after yourselves

2. The Happy Out Café on Bull Island

If you want a beach that's not as busy as some of the others then you should definitely check out Bull Island.

We also recommend trying the Happy Out Café's 'Argie Bargie' sandwich. It's a beaut.

Hop on Dublin Bay Cruises to discover some of Dublin's most beautiful villages and towns. With ticket prices starting from €22, it's a great day out for a group of friends or a workgroup.

Did we mention the bar on board??

If you wanna wine and dine al fresco, then you need to get yourself down to the Hut Bar at the Haddington Hotel.

Right by the water, the views are spectacular and the cocktails go down a treat in the sun.

Get their espresso martini - you won't regret it.

Sit back and watch some cult classics in Merrion Square on a summer's evening, with plenty of food and drink stalls to keep you satisfied.

You can bring your own cushions and blankets, but sometimes they have inflatable chairs so make sure to get there early.

Hands down one of the best summer events in the city.

A post shared by 🌻🌻🌻 (@katiejean_costello) on Jun 29, 2018 at 11:46pm PDT

Is it even summer if you haven't had ice cream from Teddy's?

Look, we don't make the rules.

7. Paddleboarding

Paddleboarding has become increasingly popular in Dublin over the last couple of years, and there are a couple of different companies offering lessons at Grand Canal Dock, Dun Laoghaire and Howth.

Are you brave enough?

This high wire forest adventure park is great for a group of friends, family or even a workgroup.

We recommend being fairly fearless in the heights department though.

9. Howth Cliff Walk

While the Bray to Greystones cliff walk is lovely, we think the Howth Cliff walk trumps it.

Just look at those views.

10. Farmers Market @ Marlay Park

One minute you'll be just having a look and the next minute you'll have bought everything you can get your hands on.

It happens.

11. Jump off the Forty foot

Jumping off a rock into gloriously cool water in this heat - do we need to go about how necessary this is?

This tour has some of the best views of Dublin city from the mountains to the sea.

Get your hands on tickets and some insta-worthy pictures here.

13. Sunrise Hike in the Dublin or Wicklow Mountains

You'll curse yourself when you're getting up at stupid o'clock, but the views are always worth it.

And, then you'll have the rest of the day to yourself. There are plenty of local hiking groups for beginners and the experienced.

14. Soft Serve Espresso @ 3fe

It's ice cream and coffee together in a cup. What's not to love?

What could be better than dinner on the water? Nothing, I hear you say.

And, you're right.

Brunch is a weekend staple all year around but you can dine al fresco at this D2 eatery.

A post shared by Coppinger Row Restaurant (@coppingerrow) on Apr 29, 2018 at 1:18am PDT

For three days every month, local artists transform the railings of St. Stephen's Green with their artwork.

You can catch the next exhibition on the 20th, 21st and 22nd of July.

If you want to get away from the hectic energy of the city, take a trip to the Gardens and basque in its tranquillity.

19. Picnic @ Phoenix Park

Chill out with some deer and Miggeldy Higgins, it's a win-win situation.

Right on the canal so you know it's gonna be memorable.

Head into the autumn choc full of memories that will probably start with, "it was the best summer in years..."

