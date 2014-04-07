Feature

15 Amazing Places To Visit In 2018 That Are Under An Hour From Dublin

Do something memorable this weekend...

While we should consider ourselves lucky to live among the bright lights of Dublin, there's a lot to be said for getting out of the city for a bit.

There are a number of great spots near Dublin that won't take up the whole day and are perfect for getting a bit of fresh air into your lungs this weekend. 

Hop in the car and take your pick from our list of amazing places under an hour from Dublin.

1. Blessington

Only a half an hour down the N81 from Tallaght lies one of the most scenic locations in the country. A great spot to drive aimlessly for an hour or two while stopping for coffee and a bite along the way. 

2. Powerscourt

The massive estate is gorgeous, especially on a bright day. You could spend hours walking around the grounds before having a browse in the on-site Avoca store. 

3. Collon

Splash out for a night at the historic Collon House where you'll live like royalty in one of their stunning bedrooms. 

Tours of the house are also available for day trippers. 

4. Glendalough

One of Ireland's foremost tourist attractions, hit the road and see for yourself what all the fuss is about.

5. Skryne

AKA the location of the pub from the iconic Guinness Christmas ad

6. Greystones

Either drive directly or park up in Bray and walk along the coast, taking in stunning views along the way. 

7. Newgrange

This prehistoric monument in Meath is a world heritage site and older than the Egyptian pyramids. 

8. Lough Tay

Otherwise known as the Guinness Lake. 

9. The Sugar Loaf

Just a short drive from the city and a seriously rewarding climb to the top. Pack a lunch and enjoy the views. 

10. Trim Castle

Located in the beautiful town of Trim, County Meath.

11. Kildare Village

Reminiscent of the big American outlet malls, Kildare Village is full of discounts and great food. 

12. Naas

A bustling town just a short drive down the N7. Plenty of shops to dip in and out of. 

13. Brittas Bay

A gorgeous 4km stretch looking out on the Irish Sea. Ideal for clearing the cobwebs. 

14. Skerries

A beautiful little hideaway close enough to the city for convenience but far enough away to feel like your really making a day of it. Full of great bard and restaurants.

15. Beaulieu House 

Located in Drogheda. Take a stroll around the gorgeous gardens and leave the stresses of everyday life behind. 

