Rodent droppings and cockroach infestation result in closure orders for 6 Dublin businesses

Some grim discoveries made during checks by the FSAI last month.

A number of Dublin food businesses were issued closure orders by the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) last month for breaches of food safety legislation, pursuant to the FSAI Act, 1998 and the European Union (Official Controls in Relation to Food Legislation) Regulations, 2020. The Enforcement Orders were issued by Environmental Health Officers from the HSE and officers of the FSAI.

Shi Wang Yun on Parnell Street, Iceland in Coolock, Music Café on Wellington Quay, Mizzonis in Lucan, Wok on Inn on Aungier Street and J2 sushi in Jervis Shopping Centre were all hit with closure orders. Elsewhere in the country, Lynn's Pantry in Offaly, Discoveryland Crèche in Wexford, Into the West pub in Roscommon and Chef Kebab in Roscommon received similar closure orders.

As reported by FSAI some of the reasons for last month's closure orders include: a history of rodent activity with droppings found near fruit juice intended for children; open, ready-to-eat foods such as fresh lettuce suspected as having come into contact with rodents, with a likely risk of Salmonella; heavy cockroach activity in the kitchen, with dozens of live cockroaches spotted moving around food preparation areas, on the walls, floors, fridges, and inside food storage containers; a lack of adequate traceability systems and procedures for all products, undermining consumer safety; a failure to maintain the cold chain with insufficient fridge space to safely store high risk foods such as cooked rice and pasta; rodent droppings noted in the service area and near food storage; risk of cross contamination with ready-to-eat food such as smoked salmon stored next to raw food such as chicken and pork chops; and inadequate ventilation throughout the premises, evident by the large build-up of mould on the walls, ceilings and external doors.

Advertisement

Via Getty.Commenting, Dr Pamela Byrne, Chief Executive, FSAI, said that any food business found to be failing its legal food safety and hygiene requirements will face the rigours of the law.

“When a food business fails to combat pest infestations, maintain the cold chain, or provide sufficient traceability information for food products on their premises, they are putting the health of their customers and staff at risk. Cross-contamination of foods has also been an issue with food businesses this month and this is unacceptable. While inspectors are available to answer questions and provide guidance, they have a duty to protect public health and will issue Enforcement Orders when businesses contravene the expected food safety standards. Consumers have a right to safe food and we call on all food businesses to ensure they are fulfilling this requirement on a daily basis,” she said.

Closure Orders will remain listed in the enforcement reports on the website for a period of three months from the date of when a premises is adjudged to have corrected its food safety issue, with Prohibition Orders being listed for a period of one month.

Header image via Getty

Advertisement

READ NEXT:

- New seafood bar with a Spanish twist opens in Dublin 7