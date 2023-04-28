Comforting lunch options steeped in tradition at new kosher deli in Rathmines

Owner Rabbi Zalman can't believe someone would drive up from Cork especially for the salt beef sandwich - but once you try it, you'll understand why.

Over the past few years Rathmines has been no stranger to great food openers, but there's been a heightened sense of excitement surrounding the latest addition to the suburb.

Deli 613 opened their doors last month, and after closing temporarily for the passover period they're back in business.

Standing proud as Dublin's first completely kosher deli in over 50 years, Deli 613 combines tradition with delicious, viral-worthy dishes (expect to see a lot of the XXL NY size salt beef sandwich on your Instagram feed over the coming weeks), and the passion that goes into every last pickle slice is clear.

Image via Instagram/Deli 613

Tradition

The deli was opened by Rabbi Zalman and Rifky Lent, with an aim to provide familiar kosher food to Dublin's Jewish community and introduce the dishes to Dubliners en masse. Heading up the kitchen is chef Robbie Burns, who brings his own extensive knowledge of the Irish food scene to the business. Kosher cooking is a new venture for the chef, but he's risen to the challenge and was well up for a chat about the intricacies of the cuisine when we popped in.

The deli is completely dairy free, from the sandwiches to the sweet treats. Coffees are served with oat milk exclusively (music to the ears of most Dubliners, let's be honest) and there's a great selection of Middle Eastern food too.

The recipe for Deli 613's falafel was provided by beloved Middle Eastern spot Shouk in Drumcondra and it's among the freshest you'll get in Dublin. You'll also find baba ganoush, chicken thigh shwarma and fresh bouncy pitas behind the deli counter.

Image via Instagram/Deli 613

The food

On our visit to the deli we enjoyed a feast of salt beef bagels, chicken soup dubbed 'Jewish penicillin' with matzo balls, potato latkes with apple sauce and chopped herring with delicious sweet crackers for dipping. While salt beef on rye is the more traditional option and the rye bread, specially prepared by a local sourdough baker is top-tier, the bagel definitely stole the show for me. It's an authentic, New York-style boiled bagel with a doughy centre - these are also available in packets to take home from the deli, and have been flying off the shelves. The latke is like the best hash brown you've ever had but better, the perfect side dish, and the soup is, as you'd imagine, a hug in a bowl.

Next level bagels, NYC style.

The addition of 613 Deli is obviously huge for Jewish people who keep kosher in Dublin, and those travelling through who otherwise wouldn't have anywhere to eat out, but it's also really exciting for the wider community of Dublin foodies who dream of meaty sambos from Katz's Deli and all things pickled. Definitely worth a visit, and you're guaranteed a warm welcome.

Deli 613 is located at the Chabad Centre on Rathmines Road Upper - see their Instagram for more information and opening hours.

