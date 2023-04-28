PICS: Wolf of Wall Street Mansion hits the market for €9 million

‘It’s magnificent and almost fairy tale like’

Eagle-eyed ‘Wolf of Wall Street’ fans have spotted the mansion featured in the blockbuster film back up for sale for a hefty €9,000,000.

The incredibly luxurious 15,000 sq ft home, which played home to Leonardo DiCaprio and Margot Robbie in the 2014 film, is located in Mill Neck, New York.

The real estate agent, Douglas Elliman, advertises the property as a 'magnificent' and 'almost fairytale-like country manor' with a massive turret and steeply pitched roof.

It boasts six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, an Oval Office reception room, as well as its own in-house barber.

As you walk into this incredible home, there is a stunning kitchen complete with marble countertops, three dishwashers, and a massive centre island.

There is a full bar and hallways that lead into two separate dining rooms, with another full kitchen located outside.

There are also multiple reception rooms within the three-storey home, several fireplaces, a gym, a spa, and a steam shower.

The property is stretched across five acres of perfectly manicured lawns and features a circular courtyard to the front complete with a fountain, a four-car garage, a cook’s garden, and a spectacular entertainment complex to the back of the home.

According to the agent, the property has housed 100 winners at elite racetracks around the state thanks to a ten-stable barn, complete with tack room and farm manager apartment.

Despite its impressive list of features, the real estate agent placed the property on the market ten months ago, and has yet to find an interested buyer.

This article originally appeared on her.ie

