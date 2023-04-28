Parent believes it's "selfish" to let children cry in restaurants

"I don't owe anyone anything"

One parent has sparked a debate after they said it's "selfish" to allow children to cry while in a restaurant.

They said any child who has a tantrum in the middle of a cafe or restaurant should be taken outside immediately.

Speaking to Buzzfeed, the unnamed person said: "I am a parent of a toddler, and if we're out at a restaurant, any restaurant, and they start to have a meltdown, we pay the bill and leave.

"It doesn't matter if we've just sat down or are in the middle of eating."

They continued to say that it's disgraceful if parents allow their child to scream and shout in a public setting where other people are trying to enjoy a meal.

They said: "I made a decision to become a parent, and that means it's my responsibility to deal with the situation when my child is misbehaving."

Advertisement

The parent said people should take the child outside and wait until they're calm enough to return to the table.

Or, if you're with another adult, that person should get the bill and follow you out.

They said it's a parents duty to be mindful of other people.

Quite understandably, this received a lot of attention online.

People flooded the comments voicing their opinion on the topic with many disagreeing with the statements.

One person wrote: "If you don't allow children to navigate that world, including some meltdowns along the way, you're doing everyone a disservice.

Advertisement

"The only way we can learn is by doing and practicing."

Another said: "I don't owe anyone anything. My child needs to learn how to behave appropriately in a restaurant.

"I owe MY CHILD that. Will it benefit everyone in future restaurants? Yep, but there is going to be a learning curve. It is what it is."

This comment read: "I appreciate that, but I’m completely ok with 5-10 of trying to settle them down before it becomes annoying."

Header image via Shutterstock

This article originally appeared on herfamily.ie

Advertisement

READ NEXT:

- 5 Dublin markets to check out in May

- PICS: Wolf of Wall Street Mansion hits the market for €9 million

- Stena Line to add 70 new pet-friendly cabins to Irish Sea routes