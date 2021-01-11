There's a new café in Dublin and the opening hours are extremely specific

A new café has opened in Chapelizod village and locals have given it the name The Twirly Gate 23.

Just before Christmas, the owners put out an appeal asking the public to help name their new venture. They suggested that the name of the new café should contain the number 23 as it's located on 23 Main Street in Chapelizod and locals have now answered the call, christening their new neighbour The Twirly Gate 23.

Those not within the 5km have been given a glimpse, courtesy of the Chapelizod Chap Lips Facebook page who posted a picture of the venue over the weekend. In it, we see the opening hours are slightly different to the norm, opening at 8.05am and closing at 5.05pm on weekdays. Not a second earlier or later, we'd imagine.

The Twirly Gate 23 will open at 9.05 on weekends and due to Covid-19 restrictions currently in place, it's just takeaway food and coffee for now.

Indoor seating will be available when restrictions are lifted, something that locals and visitors to Chapelizod can look forward to. In the meantime, we're sure a warm welcome will be offered to The Twirly Gate 23 by those within the 5km limit. Not a minute too soon, either.

(header pic: Chapelizod Chap Lips)

READ NEXT: New rules on the sale of alcohol are in place from today