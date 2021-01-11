Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

There's a new café in Dublin and the opening hours are extremely specific

By James Fenton

January 11, 2021 at 12:56pm

Share:

A new café has opened in Chapelizod village and locals have given it the name The Twirly Gate 23.

Just before Christmas, the owners put out an appeal asking the public to help name their new venture. They suggested that the name of the new café should contain the number 23 as it's located on 23 Main Street in Chapelizod and locals have now answered the call, christening their new neighbour The Twirly Gate 23.

Those not within the 5km have been given a glimpse, courtesy of the Chapelizod Chap Lips Facebook page who posted a picture of the venue over the weekend. In it, we see the opening hours are slightly different to the norm, opening at 8.05am and closing at 5.05pm on weekdays. Not a second earlier or later, we'd imagine.

The Twirly Gate 23 will open at 9.05 on weekends and due to Covid-19 restrictions currently in place, it's just takeaway food and coffee for now.

Indoor seating will be available when restrictions are lifted, something that locals and visitors to Chapelizod can look forward to. In the meantime, we're sure a warm welcome will be offered to The Twirly Gate 23 by those within the 5km limit. Not a minute too soon, either.

(header pic: Chapelizod Chap Lips)

READ NEXT: New rules on the sale of alcohol are in place from today

Share:

Latest articles

Dublin wine experts create Ireland's first "tailored to your taste" wine subscription

The creators of WandaVision reveal the show's creepier inspirations

New rules on the sale of alcohol are in place from today

These online cooking classes are a great way to learn a new skill 

You may also love

Dublin wine experts create Ireland's first "tailored to your taste" wine subscription

Seven delicious food hacks we found on TikTok

Brother Hubbard close both branches due to 'alarming levels of Covid-19 cases'

Happy Out confirm temporary closure of Bull Island branch

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.