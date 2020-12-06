"Simply let them know" - Reminder issued to prevent restaurant no-shows

The public has been issued with a reminder to let restaurants know if they won't be turning up for their booking.

During the windows of 2020 in which restaurants have been allowed to open, there have been a number of issues arising from people not turning up after booking a meal. A number of venues have taken to social media to air their complaints, with one Dublin restaurant asking people to 'show a bit of courtesy' back in July.

Since the reopening of restaurants under Level 3 restrictions earlier this week, the public is being reminded to take this into account once more. Speaking on Newstalk Breakfast this morning, Dublin Chamber Head of Communications Graeme McQueen advised people that "if you are making a booking this Christmas quite simply let the restaurant know that you're not going to be there."

He added that this would "allow them to resell the table and get up to the capacity they need." On the same programme, Mr, McQueen said that retail business was "very good" in the city centre yesterday as people returned for Christmas shopping.

Current Level 3 restrictions are expected to be reviewed in January.

