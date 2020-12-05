Close

The new coffee shop in the old Pot Bellied Pig spot in Rathmines is now open

By James Fenton

December 5, 2020 at 9:00am

A new coffee shop called Sister Ray opened up this morning where the Pot Bellied Pig used to be in Rathmines.

Locals in D6 would have seen Sister Ray coming together over the past few weeks and the doors have now been opened to the public. At 8am, the new coffee shop officially began trading, bringing another option for coffee, breakfast, brunch and lunch in Rathmines.

The menu boasts things like breakfast burritos and pancakes as well as all the coffee you need to kickstart your day. Sister Ray is located in the spot where Pot Bellied Pig used to be, before it closed permanently in July.

The new spot also offers a range of vegetarian and vegan options and it's all available to try from today.

It's been a busy week for the Rathmines foodie scene, with Sprezzatura also announcing a new branch in the area that will open later this month. Good to see signs of life and new businesses after the year we've had we're sure you'll agree.

You can keep up to date with Sister Ray by following them on Instagram here.

