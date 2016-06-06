11 Heaven-Sent Places To Get A Good Friday Brunch Today

Because every day is equally brunch-worthy

Whether you work weekends or just seek out brunch on weekdays – it can be tough to source places that serve a good brunch Monday to Friday.

But fear not, we've sussed out the very best places in Dublin that are ever-so-kind enough to serve brunch mid-week.

And while some of you may argue that a few of these are breakfast places or dishes – if they're still serving or being served at say 2pm or 3pm – it's feckin' brunch.

End of.

1. WUFF

These lovely lads on Benburb Street serve brunch on weekdays from 12 until 4pm.

Choose from massive portions of everything from eggs benny to a full Irish. You won't be disappointed here – their food and service is top class.

2. Andersons Creperie

This little gem tucked away in Drumcondra serves some of the best crepes you'll taste in your entire life.

Paper thin, soft and just a lil crispy – the way crepes should be. Their savoury crepes are made with buckwheat flour and their sweet ones are normal light crepes.

The perf mid-week breakfast.

3. Cinnamon

This is one of my favourite spots in Dublin and they do breakfast seven days a week <3 with delish brunch on weekends.

You can't go wrong with their spinach, basil and goats cheese omelette or their eggs florentine are so tasty too.

Wash it down with some banana bread and a McCabes coffee flat white.

4. The Pepper Pot

Perhaps the creamiest and most flavoursome scrambled eggs served in Dublin – if you haven't tried them then you must.

They serve them seven days a week and you can choose to add mushrooms, bacon, salmon or cheese – all served on a piece of thick, crusty bread.

This place can be super jammed at lunch time but if you get in before the rush you'll be well-rewarded with some peace, quiet and yumminess.

5. Grove Road

We've told about this lovely canal-side café before. I'm a huge fan of their coffee, but the real winner here is the avocado smash with feta on sourdough topped with poached eggs.

They're open Monday to Friday from 7.30am until 6pm. Dreamy.

6. Farmer Browns

Choose from either the Rathmines or Bath Avenue locations – both are excellent.

Breakfast/brunch on weekdays is served from 10am until 1pm. Choose from baked eggs, a full Irish (The Marvin as it's called) or eggs on toast. You can also add on scrumptious sides like avo smash, spinach, pudding, beans, bacon or sausage.

7. Hatch and Sons

This lovely, rustic spot on Stephen's Green serve baked eggs all day, every day.

For €9.50 you can get them with tomato, bacon and sausage with nice brown bread on the side.

Yum.

8. Carluccio's

Most people don't know that Carluccio's serve breakfast every day and brunch on the weekends.

The Dawson Street branch of the major Italian franchise open from 7.30am on weekdays and offer every eggs dish under the sun.

Eggs Benedict, Eggs Royale, Eggs Florentine, eggs and pancetta, salmon or mushrooms. Eggs galore <3

9. 3fe

3fe do some of the best breakfast/brunch dishes in Dublin, in my humble opinion.

They switch it up constantly – which can be kind of heartbreaking when you really fall in love with a dish – but they're very proud of their variety and keepin' things seasonal.

If green eggs and ham or mushrooms on toast are on the menu when you pop in – order them. You won't regret it.

10. Two Boys Brew

A Northside haven, these guys do an all-day brunch Monday to Friday 7.30am until 4pm.

Brunch delights include avo mash with feta, blueberry and ricotta hotcake, baked eggs and, my personal favourite, roasted mushrooms on sourdough with poachies. So, so, soooo good.

Happy brunchin'.

Know somewhere else that serves unreal weekday brunch? Pleeease let us know in the comments below.



