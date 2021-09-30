5 spots in Dublin to get a veggie sausage roll

By Fiona Frawley

September 30, 2021 at 11:29am

Share:
5 spots in Dublin to get a veggie sausage roll

Ahh, the humble sausage roll.

Is there a dish on earth like it? Perfect for breakfast, lunch, a quick snack on the go (once you don't mind being lightly dusted in pastry flakes - I think it's a good look to be perfectly honest). And the sausage rolls little veggie sister has been making waves recently - even carnivores can admit, those babies are tasty. There are loads of delicious Dublin spots making magic with veg, spices and pastry, and we've rounded up a couple of must tries for the days you're not feeling meaty.

Legit

Legit are known and loved for their OG sausage rolls, but the veggie version is equally delish. This baby's filled with sautéed mushrooms, onion stuffing and Emmental cheese.

Inhale

If you're ever out the Shankill way, make it your business to try one of Inhale's veggie sausage rolls. Baked throughout the day and always fresh, these are an absolute delight.

Coffee Works

These bad boys aren't just veggie, they're VEGAN if you don't mind. Pick one up at one of Coffee Work's shops in Lucan, Blanch or Swords.

Lolly and Cooks

You've probably heard of these unbelievable meat free sausie rolls through the veggie grape vine. But we'll include them just in case. Pick up one for yourself from one of Lolly and Cooks' four city centre shops.

Couple of Coffees

Amidst this stunning treat based flat lay, you'll spy a veggie sausage roll. Definitely one to try.

Header image via Instagram/Legit

READ NEXT: Ireland's first nightclub event since the pandemic takes places tonight in Button Factory

 

Share:

Latest articles

Try this simple and healthy whitefish recipe at home

A new cafe has just opened up in D7

Ireland's first nightclub event since the pandemic takes places tonight in Button Factory

The IFI is holding a Horrorthon for spooky season

You may also love

Could this new vegan burger from a D7 spot rival the Big Mac?

One of Dublin's fave bakeries have already begun the mince pie prep

Free pizza for anyone called Thomas or Tyra this week

5 autumnal treats to try in Dublin this week

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.