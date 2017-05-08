Feature Lifestyle Food and Drink

Six Things To Do In Dublin This Weekend That Are Actually A Bitta Craic

Ice cream tasting anyone?

Pjimage 32

If your plan this weekend is to stay in your jammies for an entire 48 hours – only moving to answer the door to the pizza delivery driver – then you do you, boo. 

But maybe, just maybe, our list of six fun things to do in town this weekend will tempt you outside. 

We're looking forward to heaps of Irish food and drink, cool art and roaring our heads off at a free comedy night. The cure to banishing Sunday night fear? Making the most of the weekend don'tcha know... 

Here's what to do if you actually want to do something: 

1. Edge Only x Leah Hewson

A jewellery and fine art collaboration will show at the EOxLH Gallery Store at 9 Wellington Quay, between two of Ireland’s most exciting creatives, Jenny Huston of Edge Only jewellery and acclaimed Irish contemporary artist Leah Hewson.

The collaboration has resulted in three stand out elements - an elegant, linear nine-piece hand-crafted jewellery collection for women and men from Huston, four superb limited edition fine art prints from Hewson, and together, luxury packaging for the jewellery collection.

Jewellery prices will start at €119 and prints will range from €90 - €120.

Pjimage 33

2. Traditional Irish Food Tour

Love food? Love Irish food? Then you're on a real winner here. 

A fun, informative walking food tour in Dublin city centre will see you spend around three hours learning about Ireland's culinary heritage and enjoy some traditional Irish staples made with love. From Irish coffee to artisan ice-cream, Irish craft beer to delicious Irish stews, join like-minded foodies on a tasty Irish food experience. 

It's on Sunday at 11am and tickets are €60, which includes all your grub.

3. Free comedy at Accents 

The only thing better than comedy is FREEEEE comedy, yo'. 

Accents Lounge does free comedy evenings every Saturday evening at 9.30pm, making it a cosy way to spend a sober weekend while still stocking up on the laughs. Top tip: get a hot chocolate and swirl the choccie buttons away to your heart's content. 

4. Live your best life on the rooftop at Eatyard

If you want a more boozy approach to the weekend then Eatyard is having a little collab with Jameson on Saturday. 

Tickets are 10 quid and you get exclusive access to the rooftop beer garden...

Each vendor will create a special whiskey dish for the weekend (word on the street is there's a whiskey syrup from Kale + Coco) and you can get treat from all the below spots:

-                    Wicklow based burger bar Box Burger

-                    Just Wing It from Tallaght

-                    Ireland’s first smoothie bowl bar Kale and Coco

-                    Moore Street Mall favourite Mr. Donut

-                    Bespoke cake creator The Flour Artist

-                    Eggy delight Blue Hare

-                    Dublin’s first purely vegan shop Vish Shop

-                    Pakistani and Eastern cuisine restaurant Kinara Kitchen

A post shared by Eatyard (@eatyard) on

5. De-extinction dinner at The Science Gallery 

What are the emerging technologies, risks and outcomes of the growing movement to bring back extinct species? If we brought back these species what would they taste like and would they be fake or a copy of the real thing? 

This intriguing dinner looks at the difficult science — and challenging ethics — of resurrecting extinct species from recovered bits of their DNA. 

Tickets are (eek!) sold out so scour #Ticketfairy and pray. 

6. Bingo with Shirley Temple Bar

Bingo with Shirley Temple Bar is the original, longest-running and best-known show on the Irish gay scene and is unlike any bingo you've played before with your grandma in the local hall. 

It kicks off at 9.30pm on Sunday in The George but is often standing room only from very early in the evening, so don’t dilly-dally over your outfit. (Top tips from Shirley herself.)

This week's jackpot is €1,300 and there's heaps of other cash prizes and free drinks to be won. End the weekend on a positive note, g'wan.

Now... That's one weekend closer to summer, right?

READ NEXT: 33 Thoughts We've All Had Walking Down The Grand Canal On Our Way To Work

Anyone else sick to death of "joyous" and "loving" celebrity breakups? Bring back the vengeance! Listen to this week's Before Brunch podcast below. Subscribe here

things to do in Dublin things to do in dublin without alcohol cafe dublin
Sarah Clayton-Lea

Written By

Sarah Clayton-Lea

Deputy Editor at Lovin Media Group, Sarah is obsessed with food and travel.She's also never come into the office without winged eyeliner. Seriously, not even once.Email: sarahc@lovin.com. Social: @sazzyclay

Comments

Feature

Read More in Feature
Six Things To Do In Dublin This Weekend That Are Actually A Bitta Craic
Six Things To Do In Dublin This Weekend That Are Actually A Bitta Craic
Take This Quiz To See Where You Should Get Dinner In Dublin This Weekend
Take This Quiz To See Where You Should Get Dinner In Dublin This Weekend
33 Thoughts We've All Had Walking Down The Grand Canal On Our Way To Work
33 Thoughts We've All Had Walking Down The Grand Canal On Our Way To Work
Here's Where You Should Get A Tasty Lunch In Town Today: Bread & Bones
Here's Where You Should Get A Tasty Lunch In Town Today: Bread & Bones
A Taste Of LA Has Come To The Docklands: Nutbutter Is Everything You Want A Restaurant To Be
A Taste Of LA Has Come To The Docklands: Nutbutter Is Everything You Want A Restaurant To Be
18 Petrifying Things You Notice When You Turn 25 In Dublin
18 Petrifying Things You Notice When You Turn 25 In Dublin
17 Things You'll Recognise When You're An Irish Person Living Abroad
17 Things You'll Recognise When You're An Irish Person Living Abroad
17 Fads You'll Remember If You Grew Up In Ireland In The '90s
17 Fads You'll Remember If You Grew Up In Ireland In The '90s
15 Amazing Places To Visit In 2018 That Are Under An Hour From Dublin
15 Amazing Places To Visit In 2018 That Are Under An Hour From Dublin
6 Natural Wonders You Need To Visit In (And Around) Dublin
6 Natural Wonders You Need To Visit In (And Around) Dublin
11 Of Dublin's Most Charming Wine Bars That Are Ideal For A Cosy Saturday Night
11 Of Dublin's Most Charming Wine Bars That Are Ideal For A Cosy Saturday Night
Ooh-La-La: Hidden In A Basement Is This Charming City Centre Wine Bar
Ooh-La-La: Hidden In A Basement Is This Charming City Centre Wine Bar
This Dublin Company Gives You 'Pawternity' Leave And It's The Greatest Thing We've Ever Heard
Dublin

This Dublin Company Gives You 'Pawternity' Leave And It's The Greatest Thing We've Ever Heard
Average House Prices In Dublin Have Jumped A Ridiculous Amount In Just One Month
Dublin

Average House Prices In Dublin Have Jumped A Ridiculous Amount In Just One Month
Dublin Airport To Welcome 14 New Routes And Four New Airlines This Summer
News

Dublin Airport To Welcome 14 New Routes And Four New Airlines This Summer
Grease Is The Word – You Can See The Iconic Flick In Five Dublin Cinemas Next Week
Lifestyle

Grease Is The Word – You Can See The Iconic Flick In Five Dublin Cinemas Next Week

An Epic New Amy Winehouse Exhibition Is Taking Place In Dublin Next Month  
What's On

An Epic New Amy Winehouse Exhibition Is Taking Place In Dublin Next Month
WATCH: Trinity's Acapella Group's Cover Of George Ezra's Budapest Is An Absolute Must-Watch
Entertainment

WATCH: Trinity's Acapella Group's Cover Of George Ezra's Budapest Is An Absolute Must-Watch
WATCH: Conor McGregor Is In Handcuffs As He Heads To Court
Dublin

WATCH: Conor McGregor Is In Handcuffs As He Heads To Court
White Moose Café Owner Threatens To Sue Former Miss Ireland Over Tweet In Angry Facebook Post
Dublin

White Moose Café Owner Threatens To Sue Former Miss Ireland Over Tweet In Angry Facebook Post

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin