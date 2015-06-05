Feature Lifestyle

33 Thoughts We've All Had Walking Down The Grand Canal On Our Way To Work

3. MOVE IT PEOPLE

Shutterstock 511676611

God bless anyone who gets off the Luas stop at Charlemont and trudges down the long, fiery path of hell in the mornings that is the Grand Canal. 

Yeah, it's pretty. Suuuuure. Pretty goddamn crowded AF at 8.30am with people almost knocking you in the water as they speed ahead to grab a decaf soy flat white before their morning meeting. 

We hate you, pushy coffee people. 

Here's some thoughts that we've all had on this commute. Join us. 

1. Right, this isn't so bad

Sure I managed to get on the third Luas that pulled up this morning! Great start. 

2. Oh. A queue to go down the steps

3. MOVE IT PEOPLE 

4. Jesus my grandmother goes down steps faster than this 

5. Okay okay okay 

*Deep breaths* 

6. We're on the canal. Fresh air. 

7. Well, if dead leaves are fresh 

8. I wish I wore my runners

9. Why do I always think boots are okay to walk this rat race in?

A post shared by Chris (@mcknavel) on

10. Wow that person is a good fast walker

11. Look at him go! Such speed! 

12. Oh he almost crashed into a cyclist

He's living out our worst nightmare right now 

13. This walk gets longer every day

14. How many bridges are there?!

15. Oh yay the market is on today 

That sweet, sweet, cheesy smell of Pasta Box 

16. LOL not that I'll get out of the office 

17. Halfway there

Why does it feel like I've been walking for half my entire life?

18. Are cyclists cars or pedestrians?

Please, make up your mind 

19. Ah, Patrick Kavanagh is lookin' well 

Jesus Christ I would love to sit down right now

20. WHY DID I NOT WEAR RUNNERS

21. Walking in single file is awful 

22. Please just let me overtake you 

23. Maybe I should cycle 

*sees a cyclist almost get hit by a car* NOPE 

24. I'm so hot

25. Hot as in s-w-e-a-t-y 

A post shared by Peter Knight (@noodlebot) on

26. Right, I can see the office

27. That wasn't so bad right?

28. Juuuuust gotta cross the road

29. Great yep sure I'll just stand here for the next hour 

30. Are these lights broken?

For real I've been waiting here forever 

31. Oh god

32. I've just realised 

33. I have to do this all over again at 5.30pm 

*CRIES*

READ NEXT: Adventurous With Food? Here's Dublin's Most Unusual Dishes

Anyone else sick to death of "joyous" and "loving" celebrity breakups? Bring back the vengeance! Listen to this week's Before Brunch podcast below. Subscribe here

Sarah Clayton-Lea

Written By

Sarah Clayton-Lea

Deputy Editor at Lovin Media Group, Sarah is obsessed with food and travel.She's also never come into the office without winged eyeliner. Seriously, not even once.Email: sarahc@lovin.com. Social: @sazzyclay

Comments

Feature

Read More in Feature
33 Thoughts We've All Had Walking Down The Grand Canal On Our Way To Work
33 Thoughts We've All Had Walking Down The Grand Canal On Our Way To Work
Here's Where You Should Get A Tasty Lunch In Town Today: Bread & Bones
Here's Where You Should Get A Tasty Lunch In Town Today: Bread & Bones
A Taste Of LA Has Come To The Docklands: Nutbutter Is Everything You Want A Restaurant To Be
A Taste Of LA Has Come To The Docklands: Nutbutter Is Everything You Want A Restaurant To Be
18 Petrifying Things You Notice When You Turn 25 In Dublin
18 Petrifying Things You Notice When You Turn 25 In Dublin
17 Things You'll Recognise When You're An Irish Person Living Abroad
17 Things You'll Recognise When You're An Irish Person Living Abroad
17 Fads You'll Remember If You Grew Up In Ireland In The '90s
17 Fads You'll Remember If You Grew Up In Ireland In The '90s
15 Amazing Places To Visit In 2018 That Are Under An Hour From Dublin
15 Amazing Places To Visit In 2018 That Are Under An Hour From Dublin
6 Natural Wonders You Need To Visit In (And Around) Dublin
6 Natural Wonders You Need To Visit In (And Around) Dublin
11 Of Dublin's Most Charming Wine Bars That Are Ideal For A Cosy Saturday Night
11 Of Dublin's Most Charming Wine Bars That Are Ideal For A Cosy Saturday Night
Ooh-La-La: Hidden In A Basement Is This Charming City Centre Wine Bar
Ooh-La-La: Hidden In A Basement Is This Charming City Centre Wine Bar
23 Remarkable Photos Of Dublin Over The Last 100 Years
23 Remarkable Photos Of Dublin Over The Last 100 Years
31 Things All Real Dubliners Know To Be 100% True
31 Things All Real Dubliners Know To Be 100% True
33 Thoughts We've All Had Walking Down The Grand Canal On The Way To Work
Feature

33 Thoughts We've All Had Walking Down The Grand Canal On The Way To Work
Adventurous With Food? Here's Dublin's Most Unusual Dishes
Best Of

Adventurous With Food? Here's Dublin's Most Unusual Dishes
Five Healthy 'Cheat Meal' Snacks You Can Grab In Dublin This Week
Lifestyle

Five Healthy 'Cheat Meal' Snacks You Can Grab In Dublin This Week
Dublin Is Getting A New Irish Language Centre To Encourage People To Speak The Cúpla Focal
News

Dublin Is Getting A New Irish Language Centre To Encourage People To Speak The Cúpla Focal

An Epic New Amy Winehouse Exhibition Is Taking Place In Dublin Next Month  
What's On

An Epic New Amy Winehouse Exhibition Is Taking Place In Dublin Next Month
WATCH: Conor McGregor Is In Handcuffs As He Heads To Court
Dublin

WATCH: Conor McGregor Is In Handcuffs As He Heads To Court
White Moose Café Owner Threatens To Sue Former Miss Ireland Over Tweet In Angry Facebook Post
Dublin

White Moose Café Owner Threatens To Sue Former Miss Ireland Over Tweet In Angry Facebook Post
WATCH: Trinity's Acapella Group's Cover Of George Ezra's Budapest Is An Absolute Must-Watch
Entertainment

WATCH: Trinity's Acapella Group's Cover Of George Ezra's Budapest Is An Absolute Must-Watch

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin