33 Thoughts We've All Had Walking Down The Grand Canal On Our Way To Work

God bless anyone who gets off the Luas stop at Charlemont and trudges down the long, fiery path of hell in the mornings that is the Grand Canal.

Yeah, it's pretty. Suuuuure. Pretty goddamn crowded AF at 8.30am with people almost knocking you in the water as they speed ahead to grab a decaf soy flat white before their morning meeting.

We hate you, pushy coffee people.

Here's some thoughts that we've all had on this commute. Join us.

1. Right, this isn't so bad

Sure I managed to get on the third Luas that pulled up this morning! Great start.

2. Oh. A queue to go down the steps

3. MOVE IT PEOPLE

4. Jesus my grandmother goes down steps faster than this

5. Okay okay okay

*Deep breaths*

6. We're on the canal. Fresh air.

7. Well, if dead leaves are fresh

8. I wish I wore my runners

9. Why do I always think boots are okay to walk this rat race in?

A post shared by Chris (@mcknavel) on Jul 18, 2016 at 11:20pm PDT

10. Wow that person is a good fast walker

11. Look at him go! Such speed!

12. Oh he almost crashed into a cyclist

He's living out our worst nightmare right now

13. This walk gets longer every day

14. How many bridges are there?!

15. Oh yay the market is on today

That sweet, sweet, cheesy smell of Pasta Box

16. LOL not that I'll get out of the office

17. Halfway there

Why does it feel like I've been walking for half my entire life?

A post shared by Claire | Photographer+Blogger (@clairepetersen32) on Apr 23, 2016 at 8:40am PDT

18. Are cyclists cars or pedestrians?

Please, make up your mind

19. Ah, Patrick Kavanagh is lookin' well

Jesus Christ I would love to sit down right now

20. WHY DID I NOT WEAR RUNNERS

21. Walking in single file is awful

22. Please just let me overtake you

23. Maybe I should cycle

*sees a cyclist almost get hit by a car* NOPE

24. I'm so hot

25. Hot as in s-w-e-a-t-y

A post shared by Peter Knight (@noodlebot) on Jun 5, 2015 at 5:25am PDT

26. Right, I can see the office

27. That wasn't so bad right?

28. Juuuuust gotta cross the road

29. Great yep sure I'll just stand here for the next hour

30. Are these lights broken?

For real I've been waiting here forever

31. Oh god

32. I've just realised

33. I have to do this all over again at 5.30pm

*CRIES*

READ NEXT: Adventurous With Food? Here's Dublin's Most Unusual Dishes

Anyone else sick to death of "joyous" and "loving" celebrity breakups? Bring back the vengeance! Listen to this week's Before Brunch podcast below. Subscribe here