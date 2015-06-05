33 Thoughts We've All Had Walking Down The Grand Canal On Our Way To Work
3. MOVE IT PEOPLE
God bless anyone who gets off the Luas stop at Charlemont and trudges down the long, fiery path of hell in the mornings that is the Grand Canal.
Yeah, it's pretty. Suuuuure. Pretty goddamn crowded AF at 8.30am with people almost knocking you in the water as they speed ahead to grab a decaf soy flat white before their morning meeting.
We hate you, pushy coffee people.
Here's some thoughts that we've all had on this commute. Join us.
1. Right, this isn't so bad
Sure I managed to get on the third Luas that pulled up this morning! Great start.
2. Oh. A queue to go down the steps
3. MOVE IT PEOPLE
4. Jesus my grandmother goes down steps faster than this
5. Okay okay okay
*Deep breaths*
6. We're on the canal. Fresh air.
7. Well, if dead leaves are fresh
8. I wish I wore my runners
9. Why do I always think boots are okay to walk this rat race in?
10. Wow that person is a good fast walker
11. Look at him go! Such speed!
12. Oh he almost crashed into a cyclist
He's living out our worst nightmare right now
13. This walk gets longer every day
14. How many bridges are there?!
15. Oh yay the market is on today
That sweet, sweet, cheesy smell of Pasta Box
16. LOL not that I'll get out of the office
17. Halfway there
Why does it feel like I've been walking for half my entire life?
18. Are cyclists cars or pedestrians?
Please, make up your mind
19. Ah, Patrick Kavanagh is lookin' well
Jesus Christ I would love to sit down right now
20. WHY DID I NOT WEAR RUNNERS
21. Walking in single file is awful
22. Please just let me overtake you
23. Maybe I should cycle
*sees a cyclist almost get hit by a car* NOPE
24. I'm so hot
25. Hot as in s-w-e-a-t-y
26. Right, I can see the office
27. That wasn't so bad right?
28. Juuuuust gotta cross the road
29. Great yep sure I'll just stand here for the next hour
30. Are these lights broken?
For real I've been waiting here forever
31. Oh god
32. I've just realised
33. I have to do this all over again at 5.30pm
*CRIES*
