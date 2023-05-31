You can nab a 99' for just 99c in Dún Laoghaire tomorrow

By Katy Thornton

May 31, 2023 at 11:53am

A truly magical deal during the current "heatwave"

Okay, heatwave is a bit of an overstatement, but we're in Ireland where temperatures that reach above 15 degrees consistently absolutely deserve the title of heatwave.

If you've been looking to organise a little Dún Laoghaire pier walk ever since the skies started brightening up, we recommend you do it tomorrow, June 1st, as Cafollas are serving the elite 99 ice-cream for just 99c.

I know, unheard of in recent years.

Cafollas had this deal in their Bray seafront kiosk in March, and due to its overwhelming success, they've decided to bring it to their Dún Laoghaire location this time.

The only caveat to securing this deal is by showing them you follow their Instagram account. After that, you can enjoy the sweet deliciousness that is a 99 ice-cream, for just 99c, whilst taking in the seascape at Dún Laoghaire pier.

What better way to welcome June than that?

This offer is available between 12pm and 6pm on Thursday June 1st.

