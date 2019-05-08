A Dublin Pizza Place Has Been Named In The Top 10 In Europe

د . إAEDSRر . س

Dublin’s pizza scene has come on in leaps and bounds in recent years, with the likes of Rita’s, Dublin Pizza Company and Tiger leading the way. One spot though has outdone them all by receiving some continental recognition, no less.

Tourism website Big 7 Travel has revealed its 50 Best Pizzas In Europe list and coming in at number seven is George’s Street’s very own Pi Pizza.

It finished just ahead of the evidently inferior Gazzo in Berlin but just behind the obviously amazing Louie Louie in Paris.

In the list, Pi is described as ‘wildly popular’ with ‘a buzzy room, some great craft beer and a pizza that tastes as if it landed from another planet in terms of flavour’.

Well done to all at Pi for reppin’ Dublin pizzas across the continent. The full Big 7 travel list can be viewed here.

