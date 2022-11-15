A magical glass pavilion has opened at Royal Hospital Kilmainham for Christmas

Say a warm welcome to Christmas in the Courtyard.

Looking to do something extra special to do for silly season this year? A brand new magical experience launches on the 24th November at Royal Hospital Kilmainham; a glass pavilion that will serve as the perfect backdrop for a Christmas night out you won't soon forget.

Lit from within and starlit from above, guests will immediately be consumed with the festive spirit upon arrival. The state-of-the-art glass Orangery will be decorated to palatial standards, including gorgeous garlands, twinkling lights and towering Christmas trees.

Advertisement

Christmas in the Courtyard has a six course menu, put together by Michelin star chef Danni Barry. Included is Partridge in a Pear Tree (we see what you did there), Winter Wonderland, Goatsbridge Gala, all before a legendary Turducken three bird roast. These dishes are then followed by a cheese plate, as every good Christmas meal should be, ending with a Christmas pudding for dessert.

Premium dates for corporate, large and small group bookings are available, with prices from €45.00 per person for a truly spectacular treat this Christmas.

If this sounds like a bit of you, then be sure to book your tickets ASAP; you can do so HERE. Christmas in the Courtyard will be running from the 24th November to the 18th December.

Advertisement

Header image via Rob Kenny PR

READ ON: Finnstown Castle Hotel in Lucan announce closure