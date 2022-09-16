Bare by Póg - coffee with Vogue William’s face on it in her hometown of Howth

A comment from Joanne would be priceless right about now.

The strangest collab since Heinz beans and hash browns. I think I can speak for all of us when I say that this was possibly the last thing we expected to see on social media. Truthfully I blinked and rubbed my eyes a few times before coming to terms with the fact that this is a real collaboration. Pancake connoisseurs Póg have indeed done a collaboration with Vogue Williams, or rather, her fake tan brand, Bare By Vogue.

Now look we can see why. Póg and Vogue rhyme, which is always a step in the right direction. Not to mention one of Póg's cafés is situated in Howth, which is not only Vogue's hometown, but also one of her favourite places on earth. And if you don't believe me, you clearly don't listen to her podcast with Joanne McNally "My Therapist Ghosted Me".

Advertisement

So what does the collaboration entail? We've got coffee cups with a lovely little portrait of Vogue on them, as well as stickers that say "Bare by Vogue Williams" with 15% off codes for the website. They also have a selfie mirror outside of their locations in Howth, Malahide, and Clontarf.

I mean, I like pancakes, I like fake tan. They're not something I'd have imagined pairing together but hey, here we are.

Header image via Instagram/pog_dublin

READ ON: 7 affordable date night options in Dublin