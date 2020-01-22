If you're looking for some of the best Chinese restaurants in Dublin to celebrate Chinese New Year then we've got you covered.

This year, the celebration takes place on Saturday, January 25 when the world welcomes the year of the rat. No disrespect to the rat but hungry Dubliners might be more interested in succulent duck dishes, sizzling veg and some of the most delicious rice in town. Take a look below at some of the best Chinese restaurants in Dublin to celebrate Chinese New Year.

Chai Yo

Located on Baggot Steet Lower, Chai Yo is known for having the chef interact with diners while staff play music to keep everybody entertained.

The restaurant has two floors and the downstairs room is perfect if you have a few children with you. Chai Yo has all the Chinese favourites as well as some great teppanyaki.

Hang Dai

One of the more popular Chinese restaurants in Dublin city centre, Hang Dai is perfectly located on Camden Street. It always has a great atmosphere as well as some of the most tender duck in town.

It's got a proper trendy vibe to so you'll feel dead cool as you scoff your way through the menu.

Mandarin Castle

A little bit out of the city, Castleknock's Mandarin Castle is the place to go if you're around Dublin 15. It has a great range of starting platters and you're bound to come out stuffed to the brim. Also, Louis Walsh and Shane Filan have been spotted in here so if it's good enough for them it's good enough for us.

M & L

For anyone looking for a feed in the north inner city, M & L on Cathedral Street is a fine option. The roast duck pancakes come highly-recommended and with Tsingtao beer priced at just €3.50, you can't go wrong.

Mak

Definitely one of the best Chinese restaurants in Dublin to celebrate Chinese New Year.

Located at the Ranelagh Triangle, Mak is a great choice if you want a fine Chinese meal away from the hustle and bustle of town.

It's a lovely setting for a night out with friends and boasts some great fish dishes if you're that way inclined.

Duck

Taking pride of place on Fade Street, this Hong Kong-style eatery does exactly what it says on the tin. If you're not into duck though, there are plenty of alternative dishes including pork, chicken and vegetable options.

Bullet Duck & Dumplings

Another specialised duck spot, this place is located on Little Mary Street. Having just opened in 2019, it's a good option if you want to try something new.

There's a great selection of dumplings on offer and if that's your thing, you can find more great spots here.

Kites

Located on Ballsbridge Terrace, Kites is slightly on the pricier end of the scale but is a fine option for a payday treat. Try the aromatic lamb for starters before choosing from a wide selection of delicious main courses.

So there you have it, some of the best Chinese restaurants in Dublin to celebrate Chinese New Year. Take your pick and let us know your favourites.

(header pic: @DuckInDublin)