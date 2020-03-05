Blanchardstown restaurants - Eight great spots to eat in the bustling Dublin suburb

Blanchardstown restaurants are plentiful but who wants to put the effort into all that research when we could just do it for you?

You're far too hungry to be searching for Blanchardstown restaurants so all you have to do is take your pick from this little lot below.

Places in the heart of Blanch village itself and the surrounding areas are included, as are a couple of spots in the Blanchardstown shopping centre. Wherever you are in Dublin 15, you won't be too far from any of our selections.

Take your pick...

Maximilians Bistro - a real stand-out among some fine Blanchardstown restaurants

Located in the same complex as Super Valu in the village, you'd do well to leave this spot without a smile on your face. The food is great, as are the staff and if you happen to be in when the piano player is in full flow then the atmosphere can't be beaten.

Thai Garden

Largely hidden away on Church Avenue in the village, this place is well worth veering off the beaten track. It has authentic Thai cuisine served in a warm, comfortable atmosphere. Perfect Saturday night vibes before moving elsewhere for a pint or two.

Captain Americas

It's almost like your eating on Grafton Street without having to bus it into town. The famous burger restaurant has been serving grub in the city centre for decades and it arrived in the Blanchardstown Centre a few years ago. You can find it in the same retail park as Harvey Norman and Elverys.

Rudy's - one of the newer Blanchardstown restaurants

A welcome recent addition to Blanchardstown village, Rudy's has gone down very well with locals. Grab brunch outside when the sun is shining and it will set you up for the rest of the day.

Browne's Steakhouse

Sometimes a bit of steak is exactly what you need. The menu at this spot is full of succulent dishes that will fill you up for the night and you can have a browse of what's on offer here.

Ginzeng

Up in the Blanchardstown Centre, there are a few options if hunger strikes during your shopping spree. One such choice is Ginzeng on the upper level near Dunnes Stores. Here, you'll find a wide range of Asian dishes as well as some smaller bites such as spring rolls and dumplings if you're just a bit peckish.

The 12th Lock

Fancy a restaurant vibe? Grab a booth. Feel more like a pub buzz? Pull up a stool in Sean's bar and keep an eye on the match. This canalside boutique hotel is a cool spot to rock up on a Sunday afternoon and chill for a few hours. Or whenever the mood takes you, really. More information can be found here.

Dante's Pizza

Elsewhere in the Blanchardstown Centre, Dante's provides some Italian goodness next to Leisure Plex. As you would expect, there's pasta and pizza aplenty with a few other options to even things out.

(header image: Rudy's/Browne's Steakhouse)

