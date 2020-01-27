Galentine's Day is just around the corner and to celebrate, Bóbós Burgers are putting on a very generous deal for you and three of your pals.

The tradition of celebrating gal pals the night before Valentine's Day is a relatively new one and is said to have originated in a 2010 episode of NBC comedy series Parks and Recreation. Taking place on February 13, it's seen an opportunity for ladies to celebrate ladies and BóBó's is certainly leading the way in Dublin with their amazing Galentine's Day offer.

The restaurant, which has branches on Abbey Street, Dame Street and Wexford Street is giving customers to chance to enjoy a burger, a side, a drink AND a dessert for four people, all for the low price of just €50. That's *turns on calculator* €12.50 each for a meal that will fill your whole crew up nicely for the evening.

Being the sound skins that they are, BóBó's won't be limiting the deal to February 13, and customers can avail of this amazing offer any night from February 10 until 14. All you have to do is present the above Instagram post and you'll soon be scoffing a delicious Bóbó's burger like the seen below with three of your besties.

Roll on, Galentine's Day. Keep up to date with the Bóbó's unreal offer here.

