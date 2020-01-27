Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

  • Home /

  • Food /

  • Bobo's Burgers are doing an amazing Galentine's Day offer for you and three mates

Bobo's Burgers are doing an amazing Galentine's Day offer for you and three mates

By James Fenton

January 27, 2020 at 11:25am

Share:

Galentine's Day is just around the corner and to celebrate, Bóbós Burgers are putting on a very generous deal for you and three of your pals.

The tradition of celebrating gal pals the night before Valentine's Day is a relatively new one and is said to have originated in a 2010 episode of NBC comedy series Parks and Recreation. Taking place on February 13, it's seen an opportunity for ladies to celebrate ladies and BóBó's is certainly leading the way in Dublin with their amazing Galentine's Day offer.

The restaurant, which has branches on Abbey Street, Dame Street and Wexford Street is giving customers to chance to enjoy a burger, a side, a drink AND a dessert for four people, all for the low price of just €50. That's *turns on calculator* €12.50 each for a meal that will fill your whole crew up nicely for the evening.

Being the sound skins that they are, BóBó's won't be limiting the deal to February 13, and customers can avail of this amazing offer any night from February 10 until 14. All you have to do is present the above Instagram post and you'll soon be scoffing a delicious Bóbó's burger like the seen below with three of your besties.

Roll on, Galentine's Day. Keep up to date with the Bóbó's unreal offer here.

READ NEXT: My Chemical Romance announce first Irish show in nine years

 

 

 

 

Share:

Latest articles

Laura Whitmore responds to article that claims fans want her sacked

My Chemical Romance announce first Irish show in nine years

10 spots for a well-deserved glass of wine before work tomorrow

You'll be havana ball as soon as you enter this Cuba-inspired Dublin café

You may also love

10 spots for a well-deserved glass of wine before work tomorrow

Eight INSANE things you have to try at Bread 41

Living for payday? Here are ten unreal city centre bites for under €10

A slick new pizza, pasta and grill place opened up on the Northside

Latest podcast

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the best of your city straight to your inbox.

I'd like to receive news and exclusive offers from Lovin Dublin including competitions, products, commercial partners and activities. By submitting this form you agree to our T&Cs and our privacy policy