By Fiona Frawley

November 11, 2021 at 11:58am

Bookings are now open for Allta Winter House

After huge success with their summer house in the heart of Boyne Valley, Allta are back with a new dining experience for Dublin foodies.

Allta are turning level five of the Trinity carpark into their winter home, with a unique dining experience and a new gallery bar and cultural space called Glovebox. Food and art all inside a multi storey carpark, where else would you get it?

8 months of planning have gone into the launch of what Allta call their "most ambitious project yet", and we've no doubt it'll be an experience like no other.

Continuing the spirit of their summer house, you can expect a convivial dining experience with all dishes cooked over fire, with a whopping 12 courses to sink your teeth into.

Dinings will be ticketed at €95 per person, with tables limited to four, five or six people. If you'd like to book a larger party, you can get in touch via email at [email protected]

The winter house opens this Friday (12th) and tickets are available NOW. Based on the success of Allta's summer house, we can't imagine they'll hang around too long. Glovebox will be open from next week onwards.

Get booking and have a look at Allta's sample menu HERE.

We'll see you by the fire!

Header image via Instagram/alltawinterhouse

