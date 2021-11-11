After a long hiatus, Xico is back and we cannot contain our excitement!

The moment we've all been waiting for!

There hasn't been sight nor sound from Xico since November 2020. We have missed those long nights, with the bopping tunes, and frozen margaritas, and lethal tequila shots. We had all but given up hope that we would ever party in Xico again... until last night.

Christmas has come early folks. Xico took to their Instagram for the first time in a year to announce their nightclub is back open from this weekend! That's right, you don't even have to wait

Tickets are already available; you can get them HERE. They open Monday to Saturday, from 10pm to late, so you can dance the night away during one of their fiestas, with a frozen marg in hand. Sounds like our idea of heaven.

We just hope half price Mondays make a comeback too.

Header image via Instagram/xicodublin

READ ON: Oysters and WHAT? We're very intrigued by this combo from Happy Endings