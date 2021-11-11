After a long hiatus, Xico is back and we cannot contain our excitement!

By Katy Thornton

November 11, 2021 at 10:47am

Share:
After a long hiatus, Xico is back and we cannot contain our excitement!

The moment we've all been waiting for!

There hasn't been sight nor sound from Xico since November 2020. We have missed those long nights, with the bopping tunes, and frozen margaritas, and lethal tequila shots. We had all but given up hope that we would ever party in Xico again... until last night.

Christmas has come early folks. Xico took to their Instagram for the first time in a year to announce their nightclub is back open from this weekend! That's right, you don't even have to wait

Tickets are already available; you can get them HERE. They open Monday to Saturday, from 10pm to late, so you can dance the night away during one of their fiestas, with a frozen marg in hand. Sounds like our idea of heaven.

We just hope half price Mondays make a comeback too.

Header image via Instagram/xicodublin

READ ON: Oysters and WHAT? We're very intrigued by this combo from Happy Endings

Share:

Latest articles

This sold out wreath making event in Stoneybatter has added a new date!

Bookings are now open for Allta Winter House

This Rathmines café welcomes back reusable cups

Oysters and WHAT? We're very intrigued by this combo from Happy Endings

You may also love

This sold out wreath making event in Stoneybatter has added a new date!

This Rathmines café welcomes back reusable cups

Lovin Games Weekly - our first look at Mass Effect 5 (kind of...)

These Dublin spots are taking their Christmas bookings now!

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.