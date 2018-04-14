Lifestyle Food and Drink

Brown Thomas Is Doing A Gin Afternoon Tea And It's Worth Every Pretty Penny

What a way to spend an evening, eh?

Bombay Sapphire Afternoon Tea Shot

We're big fans of afternoon tea – sitting around at 4pm stuffing yourself with tiny treats and booze, the dream – but there's only so many dainty sambos you can eat before you get sick of the concept altogether. 

That's where The Restaurant at Brown Thomas comes in. 

They've just launched a new  Bombay Sapphire Gin-Spired Afternoon Tea and it's very, very tempting indeed. 

You can indulge in heavenly gin-infused savoury treats such as Lambay Island crab crostini, Bombay Sapphire East macaroons with organic Irish salmon and goats cheese croquettes with ginger and chestnut cream.

Sweet delights include a Star of Bombay mousse with creamy coconut, liquid raspberry and passion fruit, a gin inspired raspberry and basil sorbet, a Bombay Sapphire East crème brulèe with a juniper berry, orange and angelica twist and a gin and tonic infused Ecuadorean chocolate bar.

Drooling yet?

Whats App Image 2018 04 14 At 16 03 37
Whats App Image 2018 04 14 At 16 03 17

But wait... We haven't even gotten around to the gin part yet!

Every drop of Bombay Sapphire contains 10 hand-selected botanicals from exotic locations around the world and the gin menu at BTs features some fab tonics and ingredients to bring out the best of the gin. 

We went with the Laverstoke afternoon tea, which includes a refreshing gin cocktail that tastes like a spiked ice tea, with fresh mint and ginger. 

Whats App Image 2018 04 14 At 16 03 46

The afternoon tea starts from €35 per person (it's about €50 if you go for the gin cocktails) but it's a seriously fab way to spend the afternoon. 

The gin afternoon tea is on seven days a week from 3-6pm until June 17. 

We can taste the summer sunny evenings already...

READ NEXT: Eight Of The Best Places To Eat On Your Own In Dublin City

Anyone else sick to death of "joyous" and "loving" celebrity breakups? Bring back the vengeance! Listen to this week's Before Brunch podcast below. Subscribe here

Sarah Clayton-Lea

Written By

Sarah Clayton-Lea

Deputy Editor at Lovin Media Group, Sarah is obsessed with food and travel.She's also never come into the office without winged eyeliner. Seriously, not even once.Email: sarahc@lovin.com. Social: @sazzyclay

Comments

Lifestyle

Read More in Lifestyle
Brown Thomas Is Doing A Gin Afternoon Tea And It's Worth Every Pretty Penny
Brown Thomas Is Doing A Gin Afternoon Tea And It's Worth Every Pretty Penny
Six Things To Do In Dublin This Weekend That Are Actually A Bitta Craic
Six Things To Do In Dublin This Weekend That Are Actually A Bitta Craic
Grease Is The Word – You Can See The Iconic Flick In Five Dublin Cinemas Next Week
Grease Is The Word – You Can See The Iconic Flick In Five Dublin Cinemas Next Week
Take This Quiz To See Where You Should Get Dinner In Dublin This Weekend
Take This Quiz To See Where You Should Get Dinner In Dublin This Weekend
11 Things All Dublin Cyclists Know To Be True
11 Things All Dublin Cyclists Know To Be True
7 Things To Prepare At Night That Will Make Getting Up In The Morning So Much Easier
7 Things To Prepare At Night That Will Make Getting Up In The Morning So Much Easier
33 Thoughts We've All Had Walking Down The Grand Canal On Our Way To Work
33 Thoughts We've All Had Walking Down The Grand Canal On Our Way To Work
Five Healthy 'Cheat Meal' Snacks You Can Grab In Dublin This Week
Five Healthy 'Cheat Meal' Snacks You Can Grab In Dublin This Week
This Is The Most Unique House In All Of Dublin
This Is The Most Unique House In All Of Dublin
South Facing Gardens And A Private Tennis Court Make This Dalkey Home The Stuff Of Dreams
South Facing Gardens And A Private Tennis Court Make This Dalkey Home The Stuff Of Dreams
A-Z Date Guide: 26 Spots You Must Try When A-Courtin' In The Big Smoke
A-Z Date Guide: 26 Spots You Must Try When A-Courtin' In The Big Smoke
Get Ready: The Arctic Monkeys Are Playing A Dublin Gig Later This Year
Get Ready: The Arctic Monkeys Are Playing A Dublin Gig Later This Year
The Infamous Tripod Nightclub On Harcourt St Has A Huge Makeover In The Works
News

The Infamous Tripod Nightclub On Harcourt St Has A Huge Makeover In The Works
Eight Of The Best Places To Eat On Your Own In Dublin City
Feature

Eight Of The Best Places To Eat On Your Own In Dublin City
These Are The 10 Most Authentic Chinese Restaurants In Dublin
Food and Drink

These Are The 10 Most Authentic Chinese Restaurants In Dublin
19 Hilarious Things That Were Overheard On The Streets Of Dublin
Feature

19 Hilarious Things That Were Overheard On The Streets Of Dublin

Dublin Canvas Are Looking For Artists To Paint Over 100 New Boxes In The City This Summer
News

Dublin Canvas Are Looking For Artists To Paint Over 100 New Boxes In The City This Summer
An Epic New Amy Winehouse Exhibition Is Taking Place In Dublin Next Month  
What's On

An Epic New Amy Winehouse Exhibition Is Taking Place In Dublin Next Month
WATCH: Trinity's Acapella Group's Cover Of George Ezra's Budapest Is An Absolute Must-Watch
Entertainment

WATCH: Trinity's Acapella Group's Cover Of George Ezra's Budapest Is An Absolute Must-Watch
White Moose Café Owner Threatens To Sue Former Miss Ireland Over Tweet In Angry Facebook Post
Dublin

White Moose Café Owner Threatens To Sue Former Miss Ireland Over Tweet In Angry Facebook Post

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin