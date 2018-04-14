Brown Thomas Is Doing A Gin Afternoon Tea And It's Worth Every Pretty Penny

What a way to spend an evening, eh?

We're big fans of afternoon tea – sitting around at 4pm stuffing yourself with tiny treats and booze, the dream – but there's only so many dainty sambos you can eat before you get sick of the concept altogether.

That's where The Restaurant at Brown Thomas comes in.

They've just launched a new Bombay Sapphire Gin-Spired Afternoon Tea and it's very, very tempting indeed.

You can indulge in heavenly gin-infused savoury treats such as Lambay Island crab crostini, Bombay Sapphire East macaroons with organic Irish salmon and goats cheese croquettes with ginger and chestnut cream.

Sweet delights include a Star of Bombay mousse with creamy coconut, liquid raspberry and passion fruit, a gin inspired raspberry and basil sorbet, a Bombay Sapphire East crème brulèe with a juniper berry, orange and angelica twist and a gin and tonic infused Ecuadorean chocolate bar.

Drooling yet?

But wait... We haven't even gotten around to the gin part yet!

Every drop of Bombay Sapphire contains 10 hand-selected botanicals from exotic locations around the world and the gin menu at BTs features some fab tonics and ingredients to bring out the best of the gin.

We went with the Laverstoke afternoon tea, which includes a refreshing gin cocktail that tastes like a spiked ice tea, with fresh mint and ginger.

The afternoon tea starts from €35 per person (it's about €50 if you go for the gin cocktails) but it's a seriously fab way to spend the afternoon.

The gin afternoon tea is on seven days a week from 3-6pm until June 17.

We can taste the summer sunny evenings already...

READ NEXT: Eight Of The Best Places To Eat On Your Own In Dublin City

Anyone else sick to death of "joyous" and "loving" celebrity breakups? Bring back the vengeance! Listen to this week's Before Brunch podcast below. Subscribe here