9 Perfect Places To Bring Your Mam For Brunch This Mother's Day

Mother's Day is almost here and it's about that time when we start panicking about not having made any plans.

Brunch is always a solid bet as it's a lovely treat but often less expensive than dinner.

Here are some ideas for where to bring the woman who gave you life...

1. Herbstreet

Herbstreet on Hanover Quay is well known for its delicious brunch.

Try the blueberry pancakes with orange honey butter - divine.



2. Avoca

There's no doubt about it - mams love Avoca.

Have a browse of the lovely blankets and homeware before heading upstairs for a full Irish fry and pot of tea.

A post shared by Avoca Ireland (@avocaireland) on Feb 4, 2018 at 2:15am PST

3. Dillinger's

The fabulous brunch menu at Dillinger's in Ranelagh includes everything from nachos to huevos rancheros.

Dillinger's gets busy and you can only reserve a table for brunch for six people or more. So there might be a bit of a wait, but trust us - it's worth it.

A post shared by Dillinger's (@dillingersdublin) on Mar 5, 2016 at 2:10am PST

4. The House

This cosy Howth restaurant is a perfect spot for brunch - and you can take a walk around the cliffs afterwards.

5. Sophie's

Sophie's at the Dean Hotel has great food and a stunning city views - plus they're giving mams free Bellinis with brunch this Sunday.

6. Slice Cafe

The charming Slice Cafe in Stoneybatter may prompt complaints of notions from your mam, but she'll change her mind once she tastes how good the food is.

They'll be giving out these cute cookies with brunch so get there early to nab one!

7. Pot Bellied Pig

Even if you don't live near Rathmines, this lil gem is worth the trek.

They have a mouthwatering brunch menu which includes plenty of pork, as you might expect.

A post shared by Pot Bellied Pig (@potbelliedpigd6) on Aug 18, 2017 at 11:37pm PDT

8. Bay

Clontarf is a lovely spot for a day out, and Bay is always a solid choice for brunch in the area.

Poached eggs with mint and avocado bruschetta? Don't mind if we do...

A post shared by BayClontarf (@bayclontarf) on Mar 9, 2017 at 1:07pm PST

9. Matt the Rashers

If your mam is the type to roll her eyes at quinoa and pulled pork, take her to Matt the Rashers in Kimmage.

Their huge, no-nonsense fry ups hit the spot every time.

A post shared by Carla Soriani (@carlasoriani) on Mar 12, 2017 at 5:52am PDT

