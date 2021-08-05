Cookie dough lovers, you need to see the desserts at this Dublin 7 chicken spot

By Fiona Frawley

August 5, 2021 at 1:29pm

It's not often that a dessert renders us speechless.

We usually have something to say about everything, but the sheer beauty of this creation from All Bar Chicken in Stoneybatter has us fairly lost for words.

Warm baked cookie dough topped with creamy vanilla ice cream, crunchy pecans and a drizzle of salted caramel. Genuinely, can you cope? And the way the ice cream is melting into the warm cookie dough... please, hang it in the Louvre as the kids say.

All Bar is the ideal spot if you're craving a hearty feed that's lovingly drizzled with cheese. A strong loaded fries selection is the making of any restaurant in my opinion, and these guys do not disappoint.

My dream meal is the assortment of fried stuff with cheese Monica makes Joey in that one fantasy where they're married, so this is very much up my street.

They've also got the crispiest, most flavoursome wings, UNREAL buttermilk burgers and even dumplings. I tell ya, where else would you get it?

If you can't make it to Stoneybatter they've recently opened up a branch in Capel Street, which every true Dubliner knows is the centre of the universe. Definitely worth hitting up for cute 80s vibes, a hefty feed and a gorge selection of craft beers.

Header image via Instagram/All Bar Chicken 

