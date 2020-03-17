Cornucopia on Wicklow Street are giving away free food today

Cornucopia on Wicklow Street have announced that they are giving away free food today as restaurants continue to shut across Dublin.

Like many others, Cornucopia took the decision to close yesterday due to the ongoing Covid-19 outbreak. In a post on Instagram, they said they will 'reopen when it is safe to do so.'

Because of this, they now have an excess amount of food and instead of seeing it go to waste, they have decided to give it away for free. Taking to Instagram with a message for customers, the popular vegan spot said: 'Giving away free food until 12.30 today!!! All this food left over must go... bring your own containers if you can and if not please leave us a donation in the jar provided to cover the cost of the containers you take.'

The post concludes by saying 'We will be leaving fresh veg outside the restaurant once we lock up today.' It's just the latest in a series of kind gestures amid the ongoing crisis with others being Lidl introducing priority hours for the elderly and Gavin James performing an online charity gig for Alone.