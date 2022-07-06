Not just pizza - speciality coffee, sambos, sweet treats, charcuterie boards. So much deliciousness, they needed to expand.

Wood-fired wizards Goats Gruff are known and loved throughout Strawberry Beds and beyond for their tasty brews and excellent honey-drizzling skills (in the year of our lord 2022, if a pizza doesn't have honey drizzle, we don't want it) - and now they're about to be bigger and better than ever before, with a new extra large trailer to serve the goods from.

Pretty sure this is the Big Mac truck Cardi B wanted parked right in her little garage. Will confirm as soon as we hear more.

Goats Gruff have also gotten out on the road in recent weeks, catering for the likes of the Irish Open in Mount Juliet (golf and pizza, it simply makes sense), so keep your eyes peeled to see where they head off to next. In the meantime you can pay them a visit at Daddy Gruff HQ, parked up outside the Strawberry Hall pub for all your pizza and pint needs.

Combination of dreams, to be perfectly honest.

We look forward to paying their new truck a visit! Honey at the ready, please.

