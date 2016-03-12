Food and Drink

Discover The Must-Try Seafood Spots In Dublin With This Tasty Trail Through The City

Here's where to go for the freshest bites

Img 0204

Crab claws dripping with garlic butter, native Irish oysters singed at the edges from a fiery blowtorch and meaty chunks of lobster slathered onto a fresh brioche roll? The foodie opportunities for seafood are endless. 

With Ireland's appetite for fish growing by the day (and the fact that as an island we boast some of the best seafood on the globe), the past few years have seen new and exciting seafood restaurants pop up in Dublin that are encouraging people to get more adventurous with their crustacean choices.

Whether you're a seafood obsessive with a huuuuge appetite that can handle a whole day spent gobbling down a fishy feast or you're just looking for some yum places to get your seafood fix in the city, consider this your very own DIY trail of the best spots in town for seafood. 

Anyone who can hit up all these places in one day deserves a giant lobster ice sculpture as a reward. Fact. 

Breakfast: The Beachside Breakfast at The Seafood Cafe

Niall Sabongi's new Seafood Cafe focuses on bringing seafood to the masses with comfort food galore. 

The Beachside Breakfast (€10.50) is a feast to start the day with: kippers, eggs any style, roast plum tomatoes, salt cod croquettes and king mushrooms with a sourdough baguette.

Brunch: The KBLT at Dublin Klaw

Can anything beat a floury bap filled with crab, bacon, lettuce and tomato? Highly unlikely. The small shack-style Klaw in Crown Alley is known for its blowtorched native oysters and rustic lobster rolls, but it's the KBLT (€12) that will hit the spot for brunch. 

Follow with a side of the lobster mac and cheese (€13.50) for a serious treat. 

Lunch: Fillet O' Fish at Fish Shop

With two locations (Benurb Street and Queen Street) Fish Shop is so cool it aches. A simple pared back menu means that the true winner - their fish - shines through. 

Their Fillet O' Fish burger (€12.50) is beer battered hake and fennel, apple + mint slaw, served in a toasted brioche bun. Grab some of the bar snacks to share: crab toast and the freshly baked bread with seaweed butter will have you drooling.

Afternoon treat: The Afternoon Sea at Cliff Townhouse

Afternoon tea? Forget about that lark. A seafood tier of delicacies is the ultimate blow-out option at the stylish Cliff Townhouse on Stephen's Green, a popular haunt for Dubliners dropping in for a relaxed lunch or a dozen oysters and a glass of Champagne.

For €38 per person the Afternoon Sea comes with (*deep breath*): Irish Smoked Salmon, Potted Monkfish, Crab claws, Harty’s Oysters, Pot of Mussels, Half Lobster and a Lobster Bisque to finish.

Dinner: Absolutely everything at Rosa Madre

Is it obvious I'm obsessed with this beautiful Italian restaurant in Temple Bar? Rosa Madre has an impressive selection of fresh fish that can be cooked whole with a salt crust or eaten in one of their indulgent dishes. 

The Gambero Carpaccio (€22) of raw Sicilian Red Prawns dressed with extra virgin olive oil is a started you'll be dreaming of long after it's eaten, while their Paccheri pasta (€18) with fresh monkfish, cherry tomatoes and basil is a masterpiece of southern Italian flavour.

A post shared by Rosa Madre (@rosa_madre) on

A post shared by Rosa Madre (@rosa_madre) on

Aren't we so lucky to be surrounded by such amazing produce? We're gonna leg it for some seafood snacks right away...

READ NEXT: A Slick New Six-Storey Hotel With A Glass Roof Is Coming To Dame Street

Sarah Clayton-Lea

Written By

Sarah Clayton-Lea

Deputy Editor at Lovin Media Group, Sarah is obsessed with food and travel.She's also never come into the office without winged eyeliner. Seriously, not even once.Email: sarahc@lovin.com. Social: @sazzyclay

Comments

Food and Drink

Read More in Food and Drink
Discover The Must-Try Seafood Spots In Dublin With This Tasty Trail Through The City
Discover The Must-Try Seafood Spots In Dublin With This Tasty Trail Through The City
You Can Get A Delicious Steak For Just A Fiver In These Four Restaurants This Week
You Can Get A Delicious Steak For Just A Fiver In These Four Restaurants This Week
The Newest Chopped Location Is Giving Away Free Salads For Lunch Today
The Newest Chopped Location Is Giving Away Free Salads For Lunch Today
Chocoholic Alert! This Restaurant In Dublin Is Throwing An Actual Nutella Party
Chocoholic Alert! This Restaurant In Dublin Is Throwing An Actual Nutella Party
Two Popular Southside Restaurants Have Closed Their Doors Permanently
Two Popular Southside Restaurants Have Closed Their Doors Permanently
We All Know Someone With These Two Names - And They Can Get A Free Lunch In Dublin This Week!
We All Know Someone With These Two Names - And They Can Get A Free Lunch In Dublin This Week!
This Family-Run Off-Licence Has Just Been Crowned Best In Dublin
This Family-Run Off-Licence Has Just Been Crowned Best In Dublin
Chicken Wing Bucket List: The Top 18 Spots To Get Your Finger Lickin' Fix In 2018
Chicken Wing Bucket List: The Top 18 Spots To Get Your Finger Lickin' Fix In 2018
This Heavenly Northside Spot Is Where You Need To Go For Brunch Today
This Heavenly Northside Spot Is Where You Need To Go For Brunch Today
The First Ever 'Good Friday Pub Crawl' Is Happening In Dublin – Here's The Suss
The First Ever 'Good Friday Pub Crawl' Is Happening In Dublin – Here's The Suss
Dublin Café Hits Back After Michelin Asks For 'Misleading' Reference To Be Removed
Dublin Café Hits Back After Michelin Asks For 'Misleading' Reference To Be Removed
11 Stylish And Delicious Dublin Restaurants For A Weekend Treat
11 Stylish And Delicious Dublin Restaurants For A Weekend Treat
Gardaí Warn Dublin Residents About Robberies In Southside As 'Operation Thor' Continues
News

Gardaí Warn Dublin Residents About Robberies In Southside As 'Operation Thor' Continues
Lovin Getaways: Have A Relaxing Stay At Galgorm Resort & Spa Using This Special Offer
Sponsored

Lovin Getaways: Have A Relaxing Stay At Galgorm Resort & Spa Using This Special Offer
You Can Get A Delicious Steak For Just A Fiver In These Four Restaurants This Week
Food and Drink

You Can Get A Delicious Steak For Just A Fiver In These Four Restaurants This Week
This Inside Of This Harold's Cross Home Is Not What You'd Expect
Lifestyle

This Inside Of This Harold's Cross Home Is Not What You'd Expect

The Stella Cinema Is Showing A Whole Heap Of Classic Movies Throughout February
Dublin

The Stella Cinema Is Showing A Whole Heap Of Classic Movies Throughout February
Chicken Wing Bucket List: The Top 18 Spots To Get Your Finger Lickin' Fix In 2018
Food and Drink

Chicken Wing Bucket List: The Top 18 Spots To Get Your Finger Lickin' Fix In 2018
OMG - The New Krispy Kreme in Blanch Is Going To Have A Drive-Through
Food and Drink

OMG - The New Krispy Kreme in Blanch Is Going To Have A Drive-Through
BREAKING: Gardai Are At The Scene Of A Shooting Incident In Dublin 8
News

BREAKING: Gardai Are At The Scene Of A Shooting Incident In Dublin 8

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin