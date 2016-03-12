Discover The Must-Try Seafood Spots In Dublin With This Tasty Trail Through The City

Here's where to go for the freshest bites

Crab claws dripping with garlic butter, native Irish oysters singed at the edges from a fiery blowtorch and meaty chunks of lobster slathered onto a fresh brioche roll? The foodie opportunities for seafood are endless.

With Ireland's appetite for fish growing by the day (and the fact that as an island we boast some of the best seafood on the globe), the past few years have seen new and exciting seafood restaurants pop up in Dublin that are encouraging people to get more adventurous with their crustacean choices.

Whether you're a seafood obsessive with a huuuuge appetite that can handle a whole day spent gobbling down a fishy feast or you're just looking for some yum places to get your seafood fix in the city, consider this your very own DIY trail of the best spots in town for seafood.

Anyone who can hit up all these places in one day deserves a giant lobster ice sculpture as a reward. Fact.

Breakfast: The Beachside Breakfast at The Seafood Cafe

Niall Sabongi's new Seafood Cafe focuses on bringing seafood to the masses with comfort food galore.

The Beachside Breakfast (€10.50) is a feast to start the day with: kippers, eggs any style, roast plum tomatoes, salt cod croquettes and king mushrooms with a sourdough baguette.

Brunch: The KBLT at Dublin Klaw

Can anything beat a floury bap filled with crab, bacon, lettuce and tomato? Highly unlikely. The small shack-style Klaw in Crown Alley is known for its blowtorched native oysters and rustic lobster rolls, but it's the KBLT (€12) that will hit the spot for brunch.

Follow with a side of the lobster mac and cheese (€13.50) for a serious treat.

Lunch: Fillet O' Fish at Fish Shop

With two locations (Benurb Street and Queen Street) Fish Shop is so cool it aches. A simple pared back menu means that the true winner - their fish - shines through.

Their Fillet O' Fish burger (€12.50) is beer battered hake and fennel, apple + mint slaw, served in a toasted brioche bun. Grab some of the bar snacks to share: crab toast and the freshly baked bread with seaweed butter will have you drooling.

Afternoon treat: The Afternoon Sea at Cliff Townhouse

Afternoon tea? Forget about that lark. A seafood tier of delicacies is the ultimate blow-out option at the stylish Cliff Townhouse on Stephen's Green, a popular haunt for Dubliners dropping in for a relaxed lunch or a dozen oysters and a glass of Champagne.

For €38 per person the Afternoon Sea comes with (*deep breath*): Irish Smoked Salmon, Potted Monkfish, Crab claws, Harty’s Oysters, Pot of Mussels, Half Lobster and a Lobster Bisque to finish.

Dinner: Absolutely everything at Rosa Madre

Is it obvious I'm obsessed with this beautiful Italian restaurant in Temple Bar? Rosa Madre has an impressive selection of fresh fish that can be cooked whole with a salt crust or eaten in one of their indulgent dishes.

The Gambero Carpaccio (€22) of raw Sicilian Red Prawns dressed with extra virgin olive oil is a started you'll be dreaming of long after it's eaten, while their Paccheri pasta (€18) with fresh monkfish, cherry tomatoes and basil is a masterpiece of southern Italian flavour.

Aren't we so lucky to be surrounded by such amazing produce? We're gonna leg it for some seafood snacks right away...

