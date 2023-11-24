Dublin 2 restaurant offering free meals for first responders all weekend

Happy's reopened on Friday afternoon after closing on Thursday evening.

Aston Quay restaurant and bar Happy's are offering free meals for first responders this entire weekend to show their appreciation for what they faced amid the riots in Dublin on Thursday November 23.

While many businesses in the affected areas have remained closed, some just for today and others until Monday, the Dublin 2 street food restaurant and bar confirmed they are opening this afternoon after cleaning up inside and outside.

They took to Instagram to share the news of their offer:

"All weekend we are offering a free meal to all first responders in Dublin as a show of gratitude for what they did yesterday and every day to keep us safe. Simply call in and make yourself known to our staff."

Happy's finished their post by reiterating how Ireland wouldn't be what it is today without immigration, and how important it is to show local businesses support at this time.

"Ireland today wouldn’t be what it is without immigration, and we are very proud to have staff of all nationalities working as part of our team. Without people like them, every restaurant in Ireland would close down tomorrow. Our thoughts go out to all the innocent victims yesterday, and we wish them a speedy recovery. Please get out and support local business across Dublin city this weekend. Don’t let them win."

Happy's Bar are not the only ones offering something free to those who faced the horrors of last night's riots.

Ballymun café Treat Yo Self also took to socials this morning with the offer of free coffees for frontline workers, to thank and support them for their tireless work amid the destruction on Thursday evening.

