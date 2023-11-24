'My team are scared' - Dublin businesses remain closed following last night's riots

As a major clean-up gets underway following last night's destruction, many businesses in the city centre are making the decision to remain closed.

Cafés and delis in the city centre have expressed concerns for their staff's safety, and noted that workers are scared to travel into town following last nights riots.

Following the attack outside a Dublin primary school at lunchtime yesterday, protesters began to gather around the Parnell Square/O'Connell Street area stopping the passage of public transport and Garda vehicles. These protests escalated into violent scenes near the site of the attack, with a Dublin Bus, Luas and garda cars set on fire.

This morning, a major clean-up operation of the city centre is underway and 34 arrests have been made, Gardaí have confirmed. 11 garda vehicles, three buses and one luas have been destroyed, and 13 businesses have been "significantly damaged" or subject to looting.

A number of businesses have made the decision to remain closed today with some not opening until Monday to ensure staff's safety. A quick round up is below.

Hong Kong Taste Bakery

Eden Quay

Hong Kong Taste Bakery have advised customers they'll remain closed today (24th) to ensure staff safety, confirming they will cancel or reschedule any orders that had been booked in for today.

YOI Ramen

Barrow Street, D4

YOI Ramen have made the decision to close today, confirming on Instagram that they are "still unsure of the situation" and want to keep staff and customers safe. They added that "Ireland has been a lovely country to us", and that they "hope everything will get better".

147 Deli

Parnell Street

147 Deli owner Barry has confirmed while no damage was done to the Parnell Street shop front last night, his staff "are afraid to be on the street". The Deli have made the decision to close not just today but all weekend, to ensure staff safety.

Legit

Meath Street

Taking to Instagram, the Legit team confirmed the café would remain closed today (24th) due to "social disorder", adding that they hope to reopen as normal on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the CEO of Arnotts has confirmed that the store will open today after teams "worked through the night" to repair damage caused during last night's riots.

Header image via Twitter/Dublin Fire Brigade & Getty