5 people injured following an attack outside a Dublin primary school

By Simon Kelly

November 23, 2023 at 3:45pm

A number of people including children have reportedly been attacked in an ongoing “serious incident” in Dublin City centre.

The incident happened outside Gaelscoil Coláiste Mhuire on Parnell Square East, as children were coming out of school at around 1.40pm.

According to the The Irish Times, a man attacked a group of people, including children, with a knife. The man was reportedly restrained at the scene.

The road on Parnell Street is now closed off to the public while emergency services attend the scene, a diversion of Parnell Street has been announced by Dublin Bus following the serious incident.

In a statement to JOE (our sister site), Gardaí reported: “An Garda Síochána are currently at the scene of a serious incident on Parnell Square East and are being assisted other emergency services.

“At this early stage, An Garda Síochána is not in a position to confirm any further details.”

Sky News has reported that five casualties have been taken to various hospitals across Dublin including an adult male, an adult female, and three young children.

One of the children, a girl, and the woman, are being treated for serious injuries, while the other two children and the man are being treated for less serious injuries.

In a statement issued to Virgin Media, Leo Varadkar has said, “We are all shocked by the incident which has taken place in Parnell Square. A number of people have been injured, some of them children. Our thoughts and our prayers go out to them and their families.

“I have been in contact with the Minister for Justice who is keeping me updated. The facts in this matter are still emerging. The emergency services responded very quickly and were on site within minutes. I thank them for that. Gardaí have detained a suspect and are following a definite line of inquiry.”

While minister Helen McEntee has issued a statement, "I am deeply shocked by the appalling attack on three innocent children and a woman in Dublin today," adding "All our thoughts are with those injured, especially with the children, their parents and families, during this extremely difficult period.

"I have been briefed by the Garda Commissioner and will remain in close contact with him and senior Gardaí.
"It is my understanding that Gardaí are following a definite line of inquiry and are not looking for any other person at this time. This attack has shocked us all, and I have no doubt that the person responsible will be brought to justice. However, my thoughts now are with the innocent children and the woman who have been attacked, their families, and those who are caring for them at this time."

 More to follow...

