There Are 11 Dublin Places In The Running For Ireland's Best Burger Crown

Have you eaten at any of these places?

Burger Ireland Jan

WARNING: We apologise in advance but this article is going to make you very hungry.

Ireland's first nationwide burger competition, 'BurgerFest 2018', kicks off today, 22nd January and runs until January 28th. 

The competition is in association with Ballymaloe Relish and the main point of the festival is to figure out who really makes Ireland's best burger. 

It is also broken down into best burgers in each county and province and the awards are voted for by the people buying and eaten them.

There are 11 establishments in the capital that are battling it out for the award and they are: 

  • Box Burger
  • BuJo Burger
  • Fennelons
  • Gourmet Burger Kitchen
  • Hillbillys Fairview
  • Hillbillys Walkinstown 
  • Kerrigan's Food for Fitness
  • Romayos
  • The Exchequer
  • The Station at Molloys
  • The Village Burger Ranelagh

As to why some of what could be considered the city's best burger joints (Bunsen and WOWBURGER, for example) aren't in the running? Apparently they just didn't enter themselves into the comp.

The full list of contenders - separated by county - can be seen below.

Irelands Best Burger Jan

Have you been lucky enough to have eaten in any of these places? You can find more information about the competition, here

This Killiney House Is Like Something From A Fairytale
There Are 11 Dublin Places In The Running For Ireland's Best Burger Crown
