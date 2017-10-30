Food and Drink

Six Decent Dublin Spots Open For a Good Feed Today

Start the year off right

Here's to all the amazing dishes to try in 2019.

And there's no time like the present to get started.

While many bars and restaurants take a well-deserved break after the busiest season of the year - there are a few decent spots soldiering on today.

Here's eight places you can get a great meal this New Year's Day.

1. Dillingers

The Dublin brunch haven is open from 12pm-4pm today serving up all the usuals as well as a killer Ketel One Bloody Mary if you find yourself in need of the cure.

2. Whitefriar Grill

Another one of the best brunch spots in Dublin, you can always count on the Whitefriar Grill to open for a slap up brunch on a bank hol.

Their brunch desserts are to die for if you're in the mood for something sweet. The Belgian Waffles or Knickerbockerglory won't let you down.

Open from 10:30 - 4pm today.

3. Fire

Another old reliable - Fire is open from 3pm today for food and drinks. Their make-it-yourself Bloody Mary board is loads of craic with a gang, and they serve amazing steak dinners with all the trimmings.

4. Sole

This new-ish seafood restaurant in the city centre is doing a brilliant New Year's Day special if you fancy spoiling yourself today - six Bloody Mary oysters with a gin martini for €25 squids.

Perfect.

Tribeca

Post by TriBeCa Restaurant Dublin.

Ranelagh - the village that never sleeps. The second Ran-eraunt on the list is a staple in any Dubliner's diet and they're open today if you NEED chicken wings and nachos. Phew.

BóBós Burgers

A big, juicy burger calling your name? BóBós have locations on Abbey St, Dame St, and Wexford St, and guess what? They're ALL open. Life saver.

READ MORE: This Organic Dublin Bakery Needs To Be On Your 2019 Bucket List

Megan Cassidy

Written By

Megan Cassidy

Editor at Lovin Media Group. Lives in Dublin. (Dies in Dublin on Sundays.) Undiscovered influencer. Email megan@lovin.com

Comments

