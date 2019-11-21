Close

  • Dublin's most authentic Italian restaurant has been named

By James Fenton

November 21, 2019 at 5:16pm

The 2019 Love Italian Life awards took place last night and I Monelli in Portobello came out on top in the category of Dublin's Most Authentic Italian Restaurant.

The glittering ceremony took place in Vision Creative Studios in Ballymount and saw restaurants from all over Europe take home prizes. Here in Dublin though it was I Monelli co-owners Gianni De Santis and Ivano Addabbo, as well as their team, who were celebrating.

@loveitalianlife i Monelli best Italian Restaurant 2019

After an initial round of public voting, a shortlist was then selected by a panel of experts who rated nominees on criteria such as ingredients, recipe innovation, contemporary Italian cooking techniques, dish presentation and wine pairing selection. Each nominee was then faced with a localised public vote and it was I Monelli who came out on top here in Dublin.

If your regular route into the city takes you along the Grand Canal in Portobello then you've definitely passed I Monelli on more than a few occasions. Priding itself on providing a relaxed atmosphere in a tranquil setting, the menu is filled with Italian favourites, which can only be expected from what is now officially the most authentic Italian restaurant in Dublin.

You'll all no doubt be rushing into I Monelli to sample the food for yourselves and if you want to book a table, you can do so here.

A full list of winners from last night's Love Italian Life ceremony can be found here. 

Buon Appetito.

READ NEXT: A city centre bar is offering free mulled wine and mince pies every Friday in December

