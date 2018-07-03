Eddie Rockets Has Created These Donald Trump Burgers For The 4th Of July

And you can get them delivered to your gaff for FREE...

It's fair to say a lot of people wouldn't want Donald Trump round their gaff for dinner but we wouldn't say no to getting these Trump Burgers into our bellies.

Eddie Rockets has teamed up with Deliveroo to bring us the Presidential concoctions just in time for July 4 celebrations tomorrow. The single patty Trump Hamburger and double stack Trump Tower Hamburger have been available since July 2 and will run until July 8 and if that's not enough, Deliveroo will be offering free delivery on all Eddie Rockets orders on July 4.

To mark the occasion, Deliveroo has also revealed the most popular American dishes on the service and they include:

- Hot Wings from KFC



- Cheeseburger from Eddie Rockets

- Chicken Breast Sandwich from Supermac’s

- Meatball Marinara Sub from Subway

- Chicken Tenders from Camden Rotisserie

Yee-haw, food lovers.

