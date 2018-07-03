Food and Drink

Eddie Rockets Has Created These Donald Trump Burgers For The 4th Of July

And you can get them delivered to your gaff for FREE...

Screen Shot 2018 07 03 At 12 31 37

It's fair to say a lot of people wouldn't want Donald Trump round their gaff for dinner but we wouldn't say no to getting these Trump Burgers into our bellies.

Eddie Rockets has teamed up with Deliveroo to bring us the Presidential concoctions just in time for July 4 celebrations tomorrow. The single patty Trump Hamburger and double stack Trump Tower Hamburger have been available since July 2 and will run until July 8 and if that's not enough, Deliveroo will be offering free delivery on all Eddie Rockets orders on July 4.

Screen Shot 2018 07 03 At 12 23 04
Screen Shot 2018 07 03 At 12 31 37

To mark the occasion, Deliveroo has also revealed the most popular American dishes on the service and they include:

- Hot Wings from KFC

- Cheeseburger from Eddie Rockets

- Chicken Breast Sandwich from Supermac’s

- Meatball Marinara Sub from Subway

- Chicken Tenders from Camden Rotisserie

Screen Shot 2018 07 03 At 12 39 03

Yee-haw, food lovers.

READ NEXT: One Of The Biggest Stars In Hollywood Wants To Bring His Burger Chain To Dublin

We were targeted by Bloggers Unveiled last week, here's what it feels like... Subscribe to Before Brunch podcast here

eddie rockets deliveroo trump burger 4th of july
James Fenton

Written By

James Fenton

Contact me - james@lovin.com

Comments

Food and Drink

Read More in Food and Drink
Eddie Rockets Has Created These Donald Trump Burgers For The 4th Of July
Eddie Rockets Has Created These Donald Trump Burgers For The 4th Of July
The Stella Have Opened A Fab New Diner And We Got A First Peak
The Stella Have Opened A Fab New Diner And We Got A First Peak
Steam Dublin Has Added Four New Sandwiches To Its Menu
Steam Dublin Has Added Four New Sandwiches To Its Menu
One Of The Biggest Stars In Hollywood Wants To Bring His Burger Chain To Dublin
One Of The Biggest Stars In Hollywood Wants To Bring His Burger Chain To Dublin
Fancy A Free Wowburger? This Branch Is Giving Them Away
Fancy A Free Wowburger? This Branch Is Giving Them Away
Pitt Bros Are Giving Away Free Ice Cream To Every Customer Today
Pitt Bros Are Giving Away Free Ice Cream To Every Customer Today
Fire Restaurant Has A New Cocktail And We Can't Wait To Try It
Fire Restaurant Has A New Cocktail And We Can't Wait To Try It
This Dublin Café Has New Summer Closing Times
This Dublin Café Has New Summer Closing Times
REVIEW: "This Terrace Off The Beaten Track Is The Perfect Spot To Dine Al Fresco This Summer"
REVIEW: "This Terrace Off The Beaten Track Is The Perfect Spot To Dine Al Fresco This Summer"
Popular Dublin Lunch Spot Announces It Will Close On Mondays and Tuesdays For Coming Weeks
Popular Dublin Lunch Spot Announces It Will Close On Mondays and Tuesdays For Coming Weeks
Cheese Pop Up 'Meltdown Dublin' Is Moving To a Brand New Location
Cheese Pop Up 'Meltdown Dublin' Is Moving To a Brand New Location
9 Of The Best Ice Cold Treats To Get In Dublin During This Heatwave
9 Of The Best Ice Cold Treats To Get In Dublin During This Heatwave
PICS: The Queues At Dublin Airport This Morning Looked Absolutely Insane
Pics

PICS: The Queues At Dublin Airport This Morning Looked Absolutely Insane
The Jar On Wexford Street Is Putting On A 4th Of July Party Tomorrow Night
What's On

The Jar On Wexford Street Is Putting On A 4th Of July Party Tomorrow Night
10 Incredible Venues For An Intimate And Unique Dublin Wedding
Feature

10 Incredible Venues For An Intimate And Unique Dublin Wedding
Footage Shows A Digger Has Destroyed Loads Of Children's Hearts In Dublin Following Self-Made Swimming Pool Destruction
Dublin

Footage Shows A Digger Has Destroyed Loads Of Children's Hearts In Dublin Following Self-Made Swimming Pool Destruction

The Stella Have Opened A Fab New Diner And We Got A First Peak
Food and Drink

The Stella Have Opened A Fab New Diner And We Got A First Peak
There's Gonna Be Free Yoga Classes Every Monday In This Dublin Park
Dublin

There's Gonna Be Free Yoga Classes Every Monday In This Dublin Park
A New Vegan Restaurant Is Opening On Dublin's Northside Tomorrow
Food and Drink

A New Vegan Restaurant Is Opening On Dublin's Northside Tomorrow
PICS: These Iconic Dublin Buildings Looked Absolutely Incredible Last Night
Dublin

PICS: These Iconic Dublin Buildings Looked Absolutely Incredible Last Night

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Cookie Policy| T&Cs| Acceptable Use Policy| Privacy Policy Copyright © 2018 Lovin Media Group