El Milagro is taking over the kitchen at this Clanbrassil Street bar

Making every Tuesday a Taco Tuesday.

If you haven't tried the tacos from El Milagro, you need to ASAP. I first got my hands on them at Pups in the Park in Marlay Park back in September, and to say I've been dreaming about them ever since is an understatement. They were flavoursome, filling, and had a bit of a quick with their delicious pineapple relish. Essentially, if you don't already know about their incredible tacos, it's time to get to know.

Exciting news for regulars of 57 the Headline; El Milagro will be taking over the Clanbrassil Street bar's kitchen every Tuesday from now onwards.

El Milagro took to Instagram to share the news with their followers.

"We're very thrilled to join our pals from @57theheadline every Tuesday from 6 pm for a very special *Taco Tuesday* pop up. Come on down for some delicious tacos n antojitos paired with an outstanding craft beer and wine selection."

Of course tacos will be on the menu, but you'll also be able to order their sharing nibbles, including totopos and kekitas.

So every Tuesday from 6pm to 9pm, El Milagro will be slinging tacos on Clanbrassil Street.

And if you can't make it to 57 the Headline on a Tuesday, you can find El Milagro at Anti-social daily, and in Joli's Stoneybatter Wednesday to Saturday from 6pm.

