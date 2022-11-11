4 new openers to look out for in Dublin this week

Welcome to the Lovin Round Up, our weekly glance at the main hospitality headlines for Dublin's Fair City.

This week the new openers have been coming in hard and fast across an array of cuisines and as always, we're buzzed to report on them. Looking for a new spot for a tasty Neapolitan pizza, some neighbourhood cocktails or a late night boogie? We've got you covered.

Let's get into it:

Hyde opens on Lemon Street

A new four storey venue boasting a French-inspired cafe, a cocktail bar, Asian fusion restaurant and spacious terrace - the exact kind of one-stop-shop you need for the aul Christmas nights out. Read more about this new opener HERE.

Advertisement

Uno Pizza now serving at PMacs in Dundrum

Absolutely essential as the time for Christmas shopping draws ever closer - there's nothing like the pizza-and-pint combo to unwind afterwards. More on this new addition to Dundrum HERE.

Advertisement

Bar and Bistro Park Café opens in Ballsbridge

A new neighbourhood spot for food and a tipple, and with the kitchen headed up by Chef Richard Corrigan of Cavan's Virginia Park Lodge, you know it's going to be good. More deets on this new opening HERE.

Northern Ireland Thai takeaway OHO arrives in Dublin

Advertisement

OHO, a hugely popular Thai takeaway spot in the North is expanding into the Republic with two Dublin stores - one in Ranelagh and one in Blackrock. All you need to know about these new openers is HERE.

Same time, same place next week for another round up of new openers and closures in Dublin.

READ NEXT: Grafton Street welcomes the return of the Christmas lights