Uno Pizza now serving at PMacs in Dundrum

An exciting addition to Dundrum's food offerings.

As Christmas slowly but surely begins to creep in (whether we're ready for it or not), we come bearing good news on the post-shopping feed front.

Popular Rathmines pizza spot Uno have just announced that they'll now be serving out of PMacs in Dundrum Town Centre, for all your cheesy Neapolitan needs.

PMac's have always had a fairly decent food menu to accompany the array of crafty pints on offer (the halloumi dippers in particular have always been a personal fave), but the addition of authentic, perfectly crisp Neapolitan pies is most certainly welcome. Particularly after a long, stressful day of Christmas shopping (during which you have to buy for everyone at once because you've left everything to the last minute), the pizza and pint combination isn't just welcome - it's essential. Pizzas are also available for takeaway if you just want to see the back of the place after finally procuring your Christmas haul. Our only hope is that PMac's continue the steady complimentary supply of Meanies and other similar corn snacks during our visits. It's tradition at this stage.

You can also still visit Uno at their Rathmines HQ, where they've been thriving since the glory days of 2019. A simpler time.

