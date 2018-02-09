Elephant & Castle And 12 Other Dublin Restaurants Have 25% Off For Storm Emma Workers
This is very, very nice
Storm Emma wreaked havoc on the entire country since it hit late last week, and while the majority of Irish workers got to take a snow day, others were front and centre making sure that the country kept running.
Hospital staff worked endless hours and stayed overnight on makeshift beds and they went to serious efforts for people in need.
So, to thank all the "awesome men and women of the Irish Emergency services for their epic efforts during Snowmageddon", Press Up Entertainment Group are offering a 20% discount on food and drinks for all frontline emergency staff this week.
Sound good? Here's how you can avail of this treat:
Just show your emergency services ID card or hospital ID at any Press Up venue up until midnight Friday 9th March to avail of this discount. They're e also offering complimentary entry to all Frontline Staff at Everleigh Garden on Dublin Harcourt Street all this week and all weekend.
Venues include Angelina’s, Bison Bar & BBQ, Captain Americas, Sophie’s at The Dean, Elephant & Castle, Union Café, The Liquor Rooms, Peruke & Periwig, Roberta’s, Tomahawk, Wagamama, Vintage Cocktail Club and Wowburger.
That's 25% off these famous chicken wings...
Or one of these juicy burgers...
YUM. A well-deserved discount if there ever was one.
Terms & Conditions: Discount does not apply on room stays in Press Up Hotels. Not valid with any other offer. Discount valid for card holder only. Does not include takeaway food or drink.
READ NEXT: 'Les Misérables' Is Coming To The Bord Gáis Energy Theatre This Christmas
Have you listened to the latest episode of Before Brunch yet? Subscribe here
Comments