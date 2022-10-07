Everything we know about Joli, the spot that took over from Love Supreme

The new speciality cafe have big shoes to fill, but they seem more than capable.

Last month, Love Supreme announced they were closing up shop after almost a decade of serving the people of Stoneybatter. If you cast your mind back to what the Dublin cafe scene looked like 8 years ago it was vastly different - long before the (welcome) surge of horseboxes and shipping container cafes, Love Supreme were one of the first spots in Dublin you could get a guaranteed-delicious cup of single origin coffee.

Nowadays, speciality is the norm and luckily there was another cafe of similar calibre ready to step in in Love Supreme's absence. Upon announcing their closure, Love Supreme also introduced Joli, Manor Street's newest addition serving up the tried and tested combo of coffee and wine.

Joli is the newest venture for Neil and Bud, who opened Bua cafe in Phibsboro back in 2020. According to their website they've been friends since they were 10, "and are hoping to still be friends by the time they retire". The name Joli is an amalgamation of Neil and Bud's fathers names, John and Liam, who both passed away from cancer in 2020 and 1998 respectively. The new cafe is a dedication to them.

Joli serve the same delicious Roasted Brown coffee as LS did, as well as many of the same treats, so good news for Love Supreme's loyal oat cookie following. As well as the coffee and cakes, Joli have also kept on the OG staff, so you'll be greeted by the same smiling faces when you head in for your morning brew.

In the evening time, the milk jugs are stored away to make room for an intimate dinner service - at the moment, they're serving up tacos from taquería El Miagro to accompany your relaxing glass of red or crisp, refreshing white.

Pay Joli a visit for coffee and treats Monday-Friday, 8am-4pm or Saturday, 9am-4pm, and for dinner and drinks Wednesday-Saturday, 5pm-11pm.

