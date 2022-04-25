Filipino spot Bahay announce two collabs for the coming weeks in Dublin

The food truck of the moment is branching out.

After successful stints at the Glimmerman in Stoneybatter, Taste of Dublin and beyond, Bahay have announced they'll be popping up at two Dublin locations in the coming weeks.

Firstly, the Filipino food truck have announced a collab with Happy Endings on Aston Quay, in the form of this drool-inducing Filipino take on the classic Philly Cheesesteak. Feast your eyes:

Calamansi soy marinated sirloin, coolea cheese sauce, grilled onions and jalapeño salsa verse will explode onto your tastebuds from this Wednesday, 27th April as part of the collab, and the comments section is suitably lit with excitement.

As well as the Happy Endings collab, Bahay will be bringing their culinary delights to Dublin 8, with a popup at Hen's Teeth on Saturday and Sunday the 7th and 8th of May.

Via Instagram/bahay_dub

The menu for the popup will be announced in the coming days, but you can expect the usual delicious Filipino dishes prepared with locally sourced, fresh ingredients. Bahay will also be selling merch at the popup, along with art that's "currently in the works". Insert intrigued emoji here.

Grab yourself a Filly Bisteak from Happy Endings from Wednesday onwards, or pay Bahay a visit at Hen's Teeth next weekend! We can't wait to see what the popup brings with it.

Header image via Instagram/bahay_dub

