Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

Five filthy Dublin dishes to get delivered to your door today

By Megan Cassidy

August 20, 2020 at 12:41pm

Share:

It's Thursday, it's raining, and it's still 2020.

All fantastically valid reasons to order in something filthy and satisfying to chase away the rainy day blues.

We want cheesy, sticky, greasy. Chips instead of salad. Extra sauce. Coke dirty not diet.

Lucky for Dubliners there are plenty of options if you're of the above persuasion and don't feel like budging.

We've picked five that you can order right now.

The ribmelt from Meltdown

If you can't pop into their Leeson St shop, they're available on Deliveroo.

Bacon ribs in BBQ sauce from Boxty

Slow cooked and dripping in sauce. We want these ribs in and around our mouths. Order through Just Eat. 

Mac and Cheese from Platform Pizza

Pasta is the ultimate rainy day food but make it as unsophisticated as possible... available to order from Just Eat. 

Bunsen Burger

View this post on Instagram

#Repost 📸 - @mourdoch

A post shared by Bunsen (@bunsenburgers) on

A low-risk, deliciously dirty option that can be ordered straight from the website. 

Satay wings from Wing It

So saucy. Order directly from their website and choose from a range of insane flavours including Garlic Parm, Carribean Jerk BBQ, Garlic Parm, or the classic Buffalo with varying degrees of heat.

Read next: Happy Out opening up on the Southside - hallelujah!

Share:

Latest articles

Lovin Games Weekly – Two of the biggest, most-talked-about games in years

Irish designers to bring pop of colour to St Stephen's Green

And now for 2020's next trick... giant jellyfish taking over Dublin

The secrets out - there's a new spot coming to Rathmines next week

You may also love

The secrets out - there's a new spot coming to Rathmines next week

Opening soon: Street, a suburban Indian restaurant from the Pickle team

Happy Out opening up on the Southside - hallelujah!

This dotey little wine bar is the perfect spot for your next date night

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.