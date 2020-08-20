Five filthy Dublin dishes to get delivered to your door today

It's Thursday, it's raining, and it's still 2020.
All fantastically valid reasons to order in something filthy and satisfying to chase away the rainy day blues.
We want cheesy, sticky, greasy. Chips instead of salad. Extra sauce. Coke dirty not diet.
Lucky for Dubliners there are plenty of options if you're of the above persuasion and don't feel like budging.
We've picked five that you can order right now.
The ribmelt from Meltdown
If you can't pop into their Leeson St shop, they're available on Deliveroo.
Bacon ribs in BBQ sauce from Boxty
Slow cooked and dripping in sauce. We want these ribs in and around our mouths. Order through Just Eat.
Mac and Cheese from Platform Pizza
Pasta is the ultimate rainy day food but make it as unsophisticated as possible... available to order from Just Eat.
Bunsen Burger
A low-risk, deliciously dirty option that can be ordered straight from the website.
Satay wings from Wing It
So saucy. Order directly from their website and choose from a range of insane flavours including Garlic Parm, Carribean Jerk BBQ, Garlic Parm, or the classic Buffalo with varying degrees of heat.
