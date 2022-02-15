Yamamori founder Derek Ryan has died

Derek Ryan, former carpenter and founder of the Yamamori chain has passed away.

According to the Irish Times, Ryan was operating a waste company before he observed the success of Japanese restaurants in London and made the decision to open Yamamori, Dublin's first Japanese eatery, in the 1990s.

Derek Ryan opened Yamamori's flagship restaurant on South Great Georges Street in the 90s, in a building which had been in a state of derelict for nine months previous.

In an interview in 2019, Ryan told the Irish Times:

George’s Street back then was derelict... There were trees growing out of the front of Dunnes Stores, and over half the street was empty.

He added that although business was "rocky" for the first few years, he felt he was where he needed to be.

It was the bohemian quarter and I felt like I had to be there. It was probably the best move I made.

Derek Ryan's funeral takes place today (Tuesday), and all of Yamamori's locations will close for the day due to the bereavement.

A post on their Instagram from last night reads:

Dear all, Tomorrow all Yamamori restaurants will be closed due to family bereavement. We will be back on business as usual, from Wednesday.

Image via Instagram/yamamoridining

Header image via Instagram/yamamoridining

READ NEXT: Malahide coffee trailer appeal to public for information following a break-in