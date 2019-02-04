"Heartbroken" - Yet Another Well-Loved Dublin Restaurant Closes It's Doors Today

It's the same ridiculous reason we've seen again and again

One of Dublin's most beloved pizza restaurants has been forced to close its doors immediately.

Cotto, located in Stoneybatter, released a statement on their Instagram earlier today announcing the news and it's the same frustrating reason we've seen too many times.

The post says, 'Our building has been sold and unfortunately we have received very short notice that an extension of our tenancy has not been possible.'

Here is the full post:

People are devastated by the news and the post is gathering a lot of heartfelt comments.

The exact same thing happened with The Fat Fox last year and they said "we're living their worst nightmare" in a recent statement.

The Fat Fox still haven't managed to get a new location.



We hope to see them and Cotto back again very soon.

