"Heartbroken" - Yet Another Well-Loved Dublin Restaurant Closes It's Doors Today
It's the same ridiculous reason we've seen again and again
One of Dublin's most beloved pizza restaurants has been forced to close its doors immediately.
Cotto, located in Stoneybatter, released a statement on their Instagram earlier today announcing the news and it's the same frustrating reason we've seen too many times.
The post says, 'Our building has been sold and unfortunately we have received very short notice that an extension of our tenancy has not been possible.'
Here is the full post:
It is with a heavy heart that we have to announce that as of today Cotto will close it's doors. Our building has been sold and unfortunately we have received very short notice that an extension of our tenancy has not been possible. We would like to take this opportunity to thank each and every customer who has made Cotto an overwhelming success for our little family over the last 3 years. We would also like to thank our amazing team in the kitchen and front of house who made it all possible. Thanks to our neighbours, friends and family for all of your support. We are heartbroken and we will be taking some time to pick up the pieces. But we hope to be back in action again soon, so watch this space... 🖤 Love, Conor, Amie, Ruby and Elliot.
People are devastated by the news and the post is gathering a lot of heartfelt comments.
The exact same thing happened with The Fat Fox last year and they said "we're living their worst nightmare" in a recent statement.
The Fat Fox still haven't managed to get a new location.
We hope to see them and Cotto back again very soon.
