Food and Drink Best Of Dublin

The Most Popular Chinese Dish In Dublin Can Be Found On Camden Street

This restaurant ALWAYS pulls it out of the bag in fairness

Screen Shot 2019 02 04 At 12 24 29

To celebrate Chinese New Year tomorrow, Deliveroo has ranked the top Chinese dishes in the country and three Dublin restaurants feature in the top five.

The Duck Yuk Sung from Hang Dai, Chicken Noodles from Wok in Noodle and Siu Mei from Orchid respectively placed in third, fourth and fifth of this Top Chinese Dishes list, nationwide.

Here's a look at the full list:

A spokesperson for Deliveroo said, “Our preferences for Chinese dishes have changed over the years - there was a time when 3-in-1s were the brand new thing.

“Now the legendary Spice Bag and Asian fusion are all the rage and always developing.”

Last year’s Chinese New Year saw a rise of 208% in Chinese food orders from the same time in the previous year, so there is no doubt that Ireland holds a special place in its heart for Chinese.

Let's up that percentage again this year and really embrace the year of the pig.

READ MORE: REVIEW: Grano - "Confident, Self-Assured And Completely Delicious"

Chinese Food Dublin
Alan Fisher

Written By

Alan Fisher

Comments

Food and Drink

Read More in Food and Drink
The Most Popular Chinese Dish In Dublin Can Be Found On Camden Street
The Most Popular Chinese Dish In Dublin Can Be Found On Camden Street
Seven Heavenly Dishes Worth Trying This Week
Seven Heavenly Dishes Worth Trying This Week
This Dublin 6 Creperie and Wine Bar Is an Authentic Taste of Paris
This Dublin 6 Creperie and Wine Bar Is an Authentic Taste of Paris
The Top 10 Greatest Burgers In Dublin That You MUST Try
The Top 10 Greatest Burgers In Dublin That You MUST Try
7 Cosy Dublin Cafés To Snuggle Up In When You're Dodging The Cold This Winter
7 Cosy Dublin Cafés To Snuggle Up In When You're Dodging The Cold This Winter
The 24 Best Dublin Pubs To Spend A Saturday Afternoon
The 24 Best Dublin Pubs To Spend A Saturday Afternoon
This Is Hands Down My Favourite Restaurant In Dublin
This Is Hands Down My Favourite Restaurant In Dublin
10 Darling Neighbourhood Cafés To Check Out If You're On The Southside
10 Darling Neighbourhood Cafés To Check Out If You're On The Southside
The Top 10 Indian Restaurants In Dublin That Turn Us nAAN
The Top 10 Indian Restaurants In Dublin That Turn Us nAAN
This Really Popular Wing Joint Has Opened A City Centre Restaurant And We Got A First Look
This Really Popular Wing Joint Has Opened A City Centre Restaurant And We Got A First Look
One Of The Best Restaurants In Dublin Is Hiding In Plain Sight
One Of The Best Restaurants In Dublin Is Hiding In Plain Sight
This New Dublin Café Serves Up A Seriously Good Nutella Pizza
This New Dublin Café Serves Up A Seriously Good Nutella Pizza
Seven Heavenly Dishes Worth Trying This Week
Food and Drink

Seven Heavenly Dishes Worth Trying This Week
Dateless This Valentine's Day? As Always, We've Got Your Back
Sponsored

Dateless This Valentine's Day? As Always, We've Got Your Back
This Dublin 6 Creperie and Wine Bar Is an Authentic Taste of Paris
Food and Drink

This Dublin 6 Creperie and Wine Bar Is an Authentic Taste of Paris
These Dublin Place Name Riddles Are Driving People Crazy - Can You Figure Them Out?
News

These Dublin Place Name Riddles Are Driving People Crazy - Can You Figure Them Out?

Azealia Banks' Startling Final Comments About 'Dublin' Are Something We're All Delighted To Hear
News

Azealia Banks' Startling Final Comments About 'Dublin' Are Something We're All Delighted To Hear
PICS: The Writing On This Butcher's Window Could Only Be Found In Dublin
Dublin

PICS: The Writing On This Butcher's Window Could Only Be Found In Dublin
PIC: This Lad On The First Morning Train To Heuston After A Hard Weekend On The Sesh Was In Some Hoop
Pics

PIC: This Lad On The First Morning Train To Heuston After A Hard Weekend On The Sesh Was In Some Hoop
PICS: Girl Receives Abuse Over The Phone After Abortion In Dublin As She's Asked To Rebook A Scan By Scammer
News

PICS: Girl Receives Abuse Over The Phone After Abortion In Dublin As She's Asked To Rebook A Scan By Scammer

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Cookie Policy| T&Cs| Acceptable Use Policy| Privacy Policy Copyright © 2019 Lovin Media Group