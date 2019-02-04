The Most Popular Chinese Dish In Dublin Can Be Found On Camden Street

This restaurant ALWAYS pulls it out of the bag in fairness

To celebrate Chinese New Year tomorrow, Deliveroo has ranked the top Chinese dishes in the country and three Dublin restaurants feature in the top five.

The Duck Yuk Sung from Hang Dai, Chicken Noodles from Wok in Noodle and Siu Mei from Orchid respectively placed in third, fourth and fifth of this Top Chinese Dishes list, nationwide.

Here's a look at the full list:

A spokesperson for Deliveroo said, “Our preferences for Chinese dishes have changed over the years - there was a time when 3-in-1s were the brand new thing.

“Now the legendary Spice Bag and Asian fusion are all the rage and always developing.”

Last year’s Chinese New Year saw a rise of 208% in Chinese food orders from the same time in the previous year, so there is no doubt that Ireland holds a special place in its heart for Chinese.

Let's up that percentage again this year and really embrace the year of the pig.

