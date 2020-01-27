The Back Page free lunch deal continues this week and this time it's the Geralds and Grainnes of Dublin who will be rewarded.

The popular Phibsboro spot has been running the weekly deal for a long time now, with two names picked out every Monday to enjoy a free lunch for the rest of the week.

Recently, Lovin Dublin's very own Darragh Murphy was delighted when his name was picked along with Denise, while Eric and Eva also got the nod a few weeks back.

The offer is valid from Monday to Friday between the hours of 12 noon and 3.30pm so if you have any Geralds or Grainnes in your phone book be sure to let them know. Now, the Instagram post doesn't contain a fada in 'Grainne' but we're fairly sure you'll get away with it. As for any Gerards or Gers that want to chance their arm, you might want to contact the Back Page for yourself just to be sure.

The Back Page lunch menu can be found here so Geralds and Grainnes can plan their trip in advance. As for the rest of us, we'll just have to keep our fingers crossed that our name is pulled out next.

