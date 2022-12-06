How safe is your Air Fryer? 4 common mistakes to avoid

How safe is your air-fryer?

A new study has discovered the most dangerous household appliances.

In the past week alone, there was a stark rise in Google searches for "air fryer fire risk".

Confused.com has uncovered the most dangerous household appliances, by analysing government data on domestic appliance incidents in the last 10 years.

Some of the most dangerous appliances included hot plates, toasters, and grills.

These appliances caused over 40,000 house accidents in the UK in the past decade.

Microwave ovens are the safest appliances to use, according to the study.

Jessica Willock, of Confused.com, said knowing how to use domestic appliances safely is key.

She shared;

“Ensuring your appliances are used when it’s safe to do so, as well as kept in good working condition is important. Not only can they be expensive to replace, but misuse of appliances can cause damage to the home, resulting in a home insurance claim.

“As our study suggests, appliances used for cooking are most likely to leave you claiming on your home insurance. For this reason, it’s important to consistently double-check that these appliances are safe for use.

Air fryers can also cause damage, but knowing how to use them correctly is key.

Follow the steps below if you have an air fryer at home.

Don't overpack the airfryer basket. Ensure to leave space between the food and heating component. Plug out the air fryer after you're finished using it Don't leave anything on top of your air fryer, especially things like paper or plastic. Don't use too much oil. Following the recommended amounts in recipes

This article originally appeared on HerFamily.ie.

