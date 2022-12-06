Everything you need to know about the late-night Luas services for Christmas

Firstly, they kick off this weekend!

Last week the DART started their last-night services for the Christmas period and today the Luas has done the same. Starting from this weekend, Friday the 9th and Saturday the 10th December, you'll be able to catch your Luas after regular hours, as late as 3AM on some lines. The late Luas will run over weekends, excluding the Friday and Saturday before Christmas, all the way up to New Year's Eve.

If you are about town this weekend, you can avail of Night #Luas running every 30 mins after normal Operating Hours on Fri 9th and Sat 10th Dec. Please see https://t.co/R8uV8fG5UQ for info on services over the coming days. pic.twitter.com/zgTt85wwMw — Luas (@Luas) December 6, 2022

According to the Official Luas website,

"Night Luas trams will run in both directions, collecting passengers at all stops on the Green Line and Red Line; however, the last Night Luas trams will only run Westbound from The Point Luas Stop on the Red Line and Southbound from Broombridge on the Green Line."

You can get the whole schedule below for the late-night Christmas Luas services in December.

Luas Late-Night Services for Christmas

Red Line

Westbound from The Point to Tallaght

Friday 10th & Saturday 11th (01:00, 02:00 & 03:00)

Friday 17th & Saturday 18th (01:00, 02:00 & 03:00)

Saturday 31st (01:00, 02:00 & 03:00)

The last tram will run out of the City Centre only from The Point to Tallaght.

Eastbound from The Point to Saggart

Friday 9th & Saturday 10th (01:30 & 02:30)

Friday 17th & Saturday 18th (01:30 & 02:30)

Saturday 31st (01:30 & 02:30)

The last tram will run out of the City Centre only from The Point to Saggart.

Eastbound from Tallaght to The Point

Friday 9th & Saturday 10th (01:00 & 02:00)

Friday 17th & Saturday 18th (01:00 & 02:00)

Saturday 31st (01:00 & 02:00)

Westbound from Saggart to The Point

Friday 9th & Saturday 10th (00:30 & 01:30)

Friday 17th & Saturday 18th (00:30 & 01:30)

Saturday 31st (00:30 & 01:30)

Green Line

Northbound from Brides Glen to Broombridge

Friday 9th & Saturday 10th (every 30 mins from 00:20 to 02:50)

Friday 17th & Saturday 18th (every 30 mins from 00:20 to 02:50)

Saturday 31st (every 30 mins from 00:20 to 02:50)

The last Night Luas tram will run Northbound only from Brides Glen to Broombridge.

Southbound from Broombridge to Brides Glen

Friday 9th & Saturday 10th (every 30 mins from 00:36 to 03:060

Friday 17th & Saturday 18th (every 30 mins from 00:36 to 03:06)

Saturday 31st (every 30 mins from 00:36 to 03:06)

The last Night Luas tram will run Southbound only from Broombridge to Brides Glen.

The Luas will stop running early on Christmas Eve (at 8pm) and there are no Luas services running on Christmas Day. You can read more about the days around Christmas that don't have a late-night Luas HERE.

