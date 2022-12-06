5 more Dublin Christmas Markets to visit this December

It's wall-to-wall Christmas markets out there.

Dublin may not have a huge city centre Christmas market like other European cities, but it does have a lot of smaller markets to attend, scattered across town and beyond. If you get a serious buzz off a market, and really who could blame you, then we've got five more Christmas markets you may want to make a note of in the diary.

You can check out our original list HERE.

Ethical Christmas Market

Airfield's Christmas Market has free entry, and promotes ethical shopping this festive season, that supports social enterprises and small, local businesses. You can learn more about them HERE.

Location:

Airfield Estate

When:

Thursday 8th - Friday 23rd December from 11am daily

Fumbally Christmas Market

There is an amazing line up of traders attending the Fumbally Christmas Market this year, including Lovin fave Sceal Bakery, with 35 rotating stalls over the three days, all independent local food producers, artists, crafters, and creatives.

Location:

Fumbally Stables

When:

Friday 9th - Sunday 11th December

Arnotts Christmas Market

Discover all of the exciting and specialist brands in The Christmas Market at Arnotts. Their unique gifting selection offers a range of personalised prints, organic beauty, artisan hampers, children’s accessories and more. You can find them on Level 2 of Arnotts for the month.

Location:

Henry Street

When:

Ongoing

Merchy Christmas Market

50 bands will be at The Grand Social the weekend before Christmas, selling their merch. While entry is free into the Merchy Christmas Market, there is a suggested €5 donation to Dublin Simon Community you may consider when attending.

Location:

Grand Social

When:

Saturday 17th - Sunday 18th December, 11am - 5pm

Camden Bites and Brews Christmas Market

This beer garden is transforming into a Christmas Market for one day only, to assist you in any shopping you still have to do. The Camden Bites and Brews market has a focus on shopping local, so if this is important to you, make sure you stop by on Sunday.

Location:

Camden Street Lower

When:

Sunday 11th December, 12pm to 5pm

Header image via The Fumbally

