'Fingers before forks' - there's a new pizza truck to check out in Dublin

There can never be too much pizza-by-the-slice in any given city, IMHO.

If you're lucky enough to have secured a slot for Dublin Castle's iconic Christmas Market this month, you might be wondering where to head to for a bite in between merry-go-round jaunts. And if you're a lover of Roman style pizza and paninis, I come bearing good news.

Pizza and panini truck Manni is set to open its hatch this Thursday, 8th December at Dublin Castle, serving up light, crispy dough dishes designed for eating on the go.

A sister food truck to the popular Ciao Cannoli, Manni have been working on their dough recipe (which is left to rest for 72 hours to ensure optimum crispiness) and are ready to debut it to the people of Dublin, in the dreamiest surrounds the city has to offer.

On the menu you can expect slices which are "basically the opposite of traditional pizza" - light, crispy and easy to digest, with a highly hydrated, bubbly dough. By way of sambos, Manni will have their Tuscan Panini on the go – made with the same style of dough as their pizza, just stretched and layered differently drizzled with pistachio cream, topped with creamy Stracciatella cheese and mortadella. The kind of sandwich you can imagine Tony Soprano chowing down on after a particularly taxing therapy session - it doesn't get much better.

You'll find Manni and their sister truck Ciao Cannoli in situ at Dublin Castle from 8th - 20th December. We're sincerely hoping this isn't the last we see of them.

